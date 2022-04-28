New census data shows Cranbrook’s average age is 44.4

The largest age group is 15 to 64 years, with 12,610 people in that group

Cranbrook’s average age is 44.4.

That’s according to the latest StatCan census data that was released this week, focusing on age of population and housing types.

Cranbrook’s total population in the 2021 census is listed at 20,499, compared to 20,047 in the 2016 census – resulting in a change of 2.3 per cent.

The average age of the population in Cranbrook’s 2016 census was 42.9.

The data shows that the average age in Kimberley is also 44.4, while the average age in Fernie is 39.3.

The largest age group is 15 to 64 years, with 12,610 people in that group. There are 4,880 people aged 65 and older, 635 people aged 85 and older, and five who are 100 or older.

The most recent data also shows that there are 9,058 private dwellings in Cranbrook, with 8,780 of them occupied by usual residents. There are 19,845 people living in private households.

There are 2,595 single person households; 3,510 two person; 1,215 three person; 940 four person households; and 520 with five or more people.

There are 5,725 people living in a single-detached house; 510 in a semi-detached house; 530 in row houses, and 1,295 people in an apartment building (with fewer than five stories). 455 people are in movable dwellings.

The age characteristics data shows that there are 455 more females than males in Cranbrook – 10,025 males and 10,480 females. Both categories include those who identify as non-binary.

StatCan included a revamped short-form question about gender on the census last year.

As StatCan clarifies, “individuals in the category ‘non-binary persons’ are distributed into the other two gender categories and are denoted by the＋symbol.”

So, men＋includes men and boys, as well as some non-binary persons, and women＋includes women and girls, as well as some non-binary persons.



