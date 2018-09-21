New 2019 calendar offers 365 daily prizes, support for CFKR

An exciting new calendar is available for next year, to serve as an excellent way to plan out your 2019 day by day, as well as a chance to win one of many of the 365 daily prizes, and support an important regional non-profit organization.

The new 2019 calendar is produced by the Cranbrook Townsman, as a fundraiser for the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies. It features sumptuous photographs by local lensman Gerry Frederick, and a $10 prize to win every single day, courtesy of local businesses in the Cranbrook area, covering the gamut of goods and services.

Also included inside is the Kootenay Ice season schedule, Key City Theatre performances, and School District 5 information.

A $10 donation is what it takes to get a calendar. It’s available at the Foundation office at 100-131 7th Ave. South in Cranbrook, Lotus Books, Max’s Place cafe and the Townsman — or contact Lynnette Wray, Executive Director, at the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies, at Lynnette.Wray@CFKRockies.ca.

“We’re very pleased to be working with the Townsman on this project,” Wray said. “One hundred per cent of calendary sales will benefit the Community Foundation.”

The calendars will make great stocking stuffers at Christmas, Wray added.

As for the prizes, every single day starting January 1, 2019, we will pick a winner for a $10 gift certificate from participating businesses. However, you can start enterting right away.

To enter, go to www.cranbrooktownsman.com/contests, click on the contest “ThreeSix5,” and good luck to you.

You can enter as many times as you like.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies is building a “nest egg” to benefit our communities, now and forever, improving the lives of residents by keeping donated money local, supporting local projects, and helping local people.

The CFKR takes donations from individuals, businesses and other sources, and permanently invests this money. Each year, the Foundation grants a portion of the interest to local non-profits. Projects that receive funding come from our communities, and reflect the unique nature of our communities.

The Foundation holds more than $2 million in 30 invested funds. Since its first grants in 2004, the Foundation has shared almost $500,000 with local programs and projects.