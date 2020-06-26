Mount Baker’s Drive-Thru convocation ceremony

School organizes an alternative way to help mark Grad 2020

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook celebrated its Graduating Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 25, despite restrictions on the size of gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school and Grad Committee organized a Drive-Thru Grad, in place of the traditional convocation ceremony normally held at Western Financial Place.

In the late afternoon, graduates started marshalling in the WFP parking lot, in squadrons of 25, each in a separate vehicle. The grads were then driven one at a time past the school, in alphabetical order, to be greeted by teachers, Grad Committee members, staff, School Board trustees, and others, and receive their certificate from Principal Viveka Johnson — true curbside service.

The event took almost three hours in the late afternoon and early evening.

The Townsman congratulates all Graduates, and offers up praise for a great Grad ceremony to all organizers.

Barry Coulter photos