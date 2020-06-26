Mount Baker’s Drive-Thru convocation ceremony

School organizes an alternative way to help mark Grad 2020

Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook celebrated its Graduating Class of 2020 on Thursday, June 25, despite restrictions on the size of gatherings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The school and Grad Committee organized a Drive-Thru Grad, in place of the traditional convocation ceremony normally held at Western Financial Place.

In the late afternoon, graduates started marshalling in the WFP parking lot, in squadrons of 25, each in a separate vehicle. The grads were then driven one at a time past the school, in alphabetical order, to be greeted by teachers, Grad Committee members, staff, School Board trustees, and others, and receive their certificate from Principal Viveka Johnson — true curbside service.

The event took almost three hours in the late afternoon and early evening.

The Townsman congratulates all Graduates, and offers up praise for a great Grad ceremony to all organizers.

Barry Coulter photos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Comments are closed

Previous story
It happened this week in 1913

Just Posted

Mount Baker’s Drive-Thru convocation ceremony

School organizes an alternative way to help mark Grad 2020

City targets August for preliminary reopening of recreational facilities

Plans are underway to reopen city parks and recreational facilities following approval… Continue reading

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC hosting summer fishing challenge

The contest, for ages 15 and under, encourages youth to get out and go fishing this summer

It happened this week in 1913

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Thunderstorm watch issued for the East Kootenay

Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm watch for the East Kootenay region on… Continue reading

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

Most Read