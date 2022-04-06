McKenzie and Ben Hawk with the rescued calf. Kurt Swanson photo

Missing calf rescued out Bull River way

The newly born calf was separated from its mother, found later at the side of the road

A new-born calf, less than 24 hours old, got separated from its mother out a Hawke Ranch near Bull River. Mckenzie and Ben Hawk were out looking for it, but the youngster was found by Kurt Swanson. It had slipped through the fence and was huddled in a ditch when found. The calf was safely delivered to the herd via side-by-side, and reunited with its mother. Above: McKenzie and Ben Hawke with the rescued calf. Kurt Swanson photo


