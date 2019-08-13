Military Ames fundraiser coming up

Military Ames is having their annual Huge Garage Sale on August 16, 17 and 18 in the Credit Union Parking lot. This year there will be more stuff than ever, there’s definitely something for everyone, says Cindy Postnikoff.

“Military Ames recently purchased a commercial popcorn machine as part of the goal of creating their own fundraising resources and not relying on the community as much. Military Ames fundraises all year to support our veterans. A huge “Thank you” goes out to everyone who has made this possible, items have come in small numbers and Military Ames has also cleaned out several homes when people pass or move. They couldn’t do what they do without the generosity of the community.”

The funds raised during the year are used to host Ceremonies in the Veteran Memorial Park, the last one being June 8, 2019 where 75 veterans and spouses came from Alberta and Montana. They want to make this an annual event. Also, Equine Therapy for our veterans. Ongoing expenses for the Military Ames camaraderie group, including the Kimberley/Cranbrook groups and the WWII Cranbrook group. There is assistance available for veterans in need. There is the occasional trip out of town, for example a recent trip by way of invitation to the Fernie Legion. Military Ames recognizes the veterans in special ways and not only monetarily but also by creating community events that includes the veterans and for some, this gives them a real sense of accomplishment and belonging. Most importantly there is camaraderie.

Military Ames Veteran’s Group meets twice a month, all Veterans are welcome. The first Tuesday of the month meeting is in Kimberley and the third Tuesday of the month is in Cranbrook. There is also a meeting in Cranbrook once a month for senior veterans. For more information call Cindy 250 919-3137.