Meet that special other at Huckleberry

“Blind Date With A Book” is back, Wednesday, April 10

A unique fundraiser hosted by Huckleberry Books is back.

That special book, that is — the downtown Cranbrook bookstore is committed to bringing you together on a “blind date.” The budding romance is set for Wednesday, April 10.

This is the third annual “Blind Date With A Book” for Huckleberry Books (formerly known as Lotus before its move to 9th Avenue South), and the first from its new location. The event serves to raise funds for the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, as well as bringing readers unexpected delights in the pages of their “blind dates.”

Owner Erin Dalton says the reception has been positive over the past couple of years. This year, the blind date runs from 7:30 to 9:30 pm on Wednesday, April 10. A ticket gets guests into the store, to enjoy food and drink courtesy of the HeidOut, and to peruse the the dozens of books, waiting for a special reader to unlock their mysteries.

“All books are incognito,” Dalton said. “Wrapped in brown paper, with a basic blurb or just a teaser written on it, a blurb from the back of the book or a line from the book …”

Dalton selects all the books, choosing each with a hypothetical reader in mind — people she knows, or customers from the store. “When I look at the books, I ask myself who do I know who like it.”

Dalton also ensures a broad range of genres, for a wide variety of tastes, from the great universe of literature.

Based on this information, however space, Blind Date goers can choose one of these books, included in the ticket price, and take it home to discover the marvels within.

“Your ticket gets you a book, a drink courtesy of the Hideout, and the fuzzy good feeling from having supported literacy in the region,” Dalton said.

A portion of all ticket sales go towards the Cranbrook office of the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Tickets are $30 and available at Huckleberry Books, 16-9th Avenue South, Cranbrook.

Backyard Astronomer: Our Glorious Moon

Key City Theatre has Cole Porter plans

Auditions for theatre's next musical — "Anything Goes" — announced from May 27 and 31

Special Olympics looking for volunteers

The Kimberley/Cranbrook Special Olympics chapter will hold a recruiting session on April 13

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Lacrosse gets going in Cranbrook

Cranbrook lacrosse has started their indoor season and look forward to an exciting year

More witnesses testify in child removal case

Testimony continued in the trial of a man associated with the Mormon… Continue reading

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane's anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

Ten Rules for Life: The wisdom of Jean Vanier

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last September, Jean Vanier turned 90. Vanier is the… Continue reading

Backyard Astronomer: Our Glorious Moon

Gary Boyle Stargazing is a wonderful, peaceful pasttime that anyone can enjoy.… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: To dog owners who keep their dogs on leash at Elizabeth… Continue reading

World o' Words: The Party Whip, For Better Parties

The Mother of Parliaments has descended into a state of chaos. “Things… Continue reading

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that's rocked Trudeau's government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

