Meet that special other at Huckleberry

A unique fundraiser hosted by Huckleberry Books is back.

That special book, that is — the downtown Cranbrook bookstore is committed to bringing you together on a “blind date.” The budding romance is set for Wednesday, April 10.

This is the third annual “Blind Date With A Book” for Huckleberry Books (formerly known as Lotus before its move to 9th Avenue South), and the first from its new location. The event serves to raise funds for the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, as well as bringing readers unexpected delights in the pages of their “blind dates.”

Owner Erin Dalton says the reception has been positive over the past couple of years. This year, the blind date runs from 7:30 to 9:30 pm on Wednesday, April 10. A ticket gets guests into the store, to enjoy food and drink courtesy of the HeidOut, and to peruse the the dozens of books, waiting for a special reader to unlock their mysteries.

“All books are incognito,” Dalton said. “Wrapped in brown paper, with a basic blurb or just a teaser written on it, a blurb from the back of the book or a line from the book …”

Dalton selects all the books, choosing each with a hypothetical reader in mind — people she knows, or customers from the store. “When I look at the books, I ask myself who do I know who like it.”

Dalton also ensures a broad range of genres, for a wide variety of tastes, from the great universe of literature.

Based on this information, however space, Blind Date goers can choose one of these books, included in the ticket price, and take it home to discover the marvels within.

“Your ticket gets you a book, a drink courtesy of the Hideout, and the fuzzy good feeling from having supported literacy in the region,” Dalton said.

A portion of all ticket sales go towards the Cranbrook office of the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Tickets are $30 and available at Huckleberry Books, 16-9th Avenue South, Cranbrook.