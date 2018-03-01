Meet a special other at Blind Date With A Book

A unique fundraiser hosted by Lotus Books is back, giving you the chance to meet that special someone.

That special book, rather — the downtown Cranbrook bookstore is committed to bringing you together on a “blind date.”

This is Lotus second annual “Blind Date With A Book,” which serves to raise funds for the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy, as well as bringing readers unexpected delights in the pages of their “blind dates.”

Lotus owner Erin Dalton has been busying wrapping hundreds of books in plain brown paper. The information is an inscription on the wrapping — the “dating profile” — a short poetic précis. “Nothing about the author, only a word or two about the author, or the genre, or the writing style.” Based on this dearth of information, Blind Date goers can choose one of these books, included in the ticket price, and take it home to discover the marvels within. Dalton says there are four to six copies each of about 40 titles, up for grabs in these mysterious circumstances.

“Your ticket gets you a book, a drink courtesy of the Hideout, and the fuzzy good feeling from having supported literacy in the region,” Dalton said.

A portion of all ticket sales go towards the Cranbrook office of the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy.

Dalton says the books cover a wide variety of genres, both fiction and non-fiction. Some are customer recommended, some supplier or publisher recommended, but all of them have a very decent “Goodreads” rating. Goodreads is the world’s largest site for readers and book recommendations and ratings.

Events are set for Wednesday, March 7, from 7:30 -9:30 p.m. Tickets available at Lotus Books.

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

