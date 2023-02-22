Rusty Cox (left) and Jordon Aasland at work on an ice carving of a Star Wars TIE fighter at the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse, Tuesday, Feb. 21. (Barry Coulter photo)

Meanwhile, down at the HeidOut …

Most of us may be alarmed at the sudden reversion to cold winter weather, but the the Twin Ion Engine of Cranbrook ice carving has been waiting for it with anticipation. Rusty Cox and Jordon Aasland are pictured at work on their latest creation at the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse, Tuesday, Feb. 21. In accordance with their ongoing theme, the subject is Star Wars — this year a TIE Fighter (Twin Ion Engine). TIE fighters are fast, agile, yet fragile starfighters produced by Sienar Fleet Systems for the Galactic Empire and by Sienar-Jaemus Fleet Systems for the First Order and the Sith Eternal. And you can see one down at the HeidOut Restaurant and Brewhouse while this winter weather lasts. (Barry Coulter photo)

