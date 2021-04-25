The Mount Baker Green Alliance and the Sunrise Rotary Club planted to trees on the island at Idlewild Park on Friday, April 23. (Barry Coulter photo)

MBSS, Sunrise Rotary, plant trees in Idlewild

One of Cranbrook’s greenest parks — Idlewild — is greener, after a tree-planting project by Mt. Baker Secondary School’s Green Alliance. The school’s Green Alliance, recently formed by the students, planted two trees on the island near the osprey nest in Idlewild on Friday, April 23.

The project was supported by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club, who helped out with a $1,000 donation.

Mya Robinson, with the Mount Baker Green Alliance, said the planting was an Earth Day project, “and the beginning of our Green Alliance at Mount Baker.

“We have everyone here from ages five to 70, it’s awesome to see the community coming together.”

Rolena Arthur was on hand, representing the Sunrise Rotary Club.

“The Green Alliance applied to one of our community grants,” she said. “Our Sunrise Rotary Club has money to give away to community organizations and we love to support local student groups. This project really spoke to us.”

The two trees planted on the island at Idlewild Park were a mountain alder and a poplar.

