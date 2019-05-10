MBSS Music makes a splash at Whister festival

The Mount Baker Music Department has just returned from participating in the 2019 Cantando International Music Festival in Whistler B.C.

The April 25-28 festival involved 52 concert bands, 40 choral groups, 35 jazz bands, as well as drumlines and string orchestras, in all totaling almost 4,000 students from all over Canada and the U.S. Mount Baker brought 95 students to the festival, performing in the Concert Choir, Vocal Jazz, Concert Band and Vocal Jazz categories.

Each day the ensembles would perform for large audiences which included other festival musicians, public music lovers and an adjudication panel. Following each performance, the groups would receive grading and a clinic by one of the select judges.

At the same time, every board room and hotel ballroom in Whistler was taken up by small group private lessons, where students could walk into any kind of music lesson they liked: instrumental, vocal, composing, improvising, or even conducting.

To top it all off, each evening was filled with several headline concerts, where the students could sit back and hear their teachers and the festival’s featured guest artists take the stage.

The Mount Baker groups have worked very hard to be at their best for this festival, collectively putting in up to five hours of rehearsal each day since September. The effort has paid off, with the Concert Choir receiving a Silver Medal on the International standard, the Vocal Jazz group winning a Gold, the Jazz Band earning a Silver and the combined Mount Baker Tour Concert Band, made up of Grade 10, 11 and 12 students, receiving a Gold Medal.

All four of the groups also received inspiring and exciting workshops that, according to many students, proved to be the highlight of the tour. During a vocal workshop, Dorothy Dyck, Chair of the Manitoba Choral Association, said to the students: “You get so much love from your audiences! Can I take you home?”

Colin Clarke, director of the Toronto Youth Orchestra, wrote: “I can tell you are having so much fun when you perform. What a great program!”

Even the 16 hour bus ride home did not dampen the student’s spirits. Now they are pouring their energy into the upcoming Wild Theatre musical production of “Mamma Mia” and are looking forward to presenting their season finale and grad showcase concert at the Key City Theatre in June.

Previous story
Comox Island author Kim Letson stops through Cranbrook on book tour

Just Posted

MBSS Badminton go strong in zones

The Mount Baker Wild badminton team racked up the points at the zones tournament in Invermere

Local rugby player heads to NexGen tournament

Cranbrook’s Summer Blackmore is one of 12 players from across the province to make the roster

MBSS Music makes a splash at Whister festival

The Mount Baker Music Department has just returned from participating in the… Continue reading

Gwynne Dyer: Trade War And More

Gwynne Dyer Donald Trump is playing hard-ball with China over trade, and… Continue reading

Red Seal chef Steven Lechmann teaches Cannabis Consumables course

Marijuana is legal, but edibles can’t yet be purchased. This course teaches how to make them yourself

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

Volunteer, First Nations fire departments get $5M for training, gear

Money was part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

B.C. MLA wants to ban sale of flavoured nicotine juice to stop teens from vaping

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone introduced a private member’s bill in the legislature

Grey whales just making a ‘pit stop’ along B.C. coast, expert says

The whales are likely en route to Alaska, research scientist explains

Transit police officer shot at Surrey SkyTrain station ‘excited to be back at work’

Josh Harms was shot in the arm at Scott Road station on Jan. 30

Woman traumatized after seeing bear carcass disposed of at B.C. landfill

WARNING: Story contains an image that may be disturbing to some readers

Warm weather smashes records along B.C.’s south coast, with more sun to come

Pitt Meadows broke a 140-year-old temperature record on Thursday, according to Environment Canada

Big brother, big winner: B.C. player wins reality TV show

Kelowna’s Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 Thursday night

Most Read