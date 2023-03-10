MBSS Arts students mark International Women’s Day with KCT exhibit

The art students of Mount Baker Secondary School hosted an intense exhibit of artworks on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Held in the Key City Theatre lobby on Wednesday, March 8, the show featured a collection of works from all of the MBSS Visual Arts students in Grades 10-12, including Photography students, Inclusive Arts students and all Studio Arts students. The show preceded the MBSS music department’s spring concert in the theatre Wednesday evening. (Barry Coulter photos)
Madison Clear, performing at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)
Kendal Frenette, one of the artists at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)
Jude Pierre, one of the artists at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)
Emma Shortridge, one of the artists at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)
Sakari Kerr, one of the artists at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ruby Blackmore, one of the artists at the Mount Baker Secondary School Art students’ show marking International Women’s Day, Wednesday, March 8. (Barry Coulter photo)