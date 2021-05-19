MBSS art students add splash of colour to new Cranbrook Food Bank

The mural can be seen at the entrance to the new food bank facility on Industrial Rd.

Pictured is graduating MBSS art student Dylynn Couttie, who recently finished painting a mural at the new Cranbrook Food Bank location. The mural was completed with the help of fellow students Nicola and Ana. (MBSS File)

Mount Baker Secondary art students are at it again, adding a splash of colour across town, this time at the new Cranbrook Food Bank location.

The Cranbrook Food Bank officially moved into their new location at the beginning of April.

According to an online post from MBSS Visual Arts, SD5’s Exemplary E.A. and Food Bank Volunteer Sandy Montgomery approached the MBSS art students looking for someone to brighten up their new location.

Dylynn Couttie, art student and soon-to-be graduate, eagerly volunteered to paint the mural, says MBSS. She had the help of two fellow students, Nicola and Ana, to paint the grad’s design.

“We are most thankful to Jordan Torgerson at Cranbrook’s Home Hardware for very kindly supplying the paint,” MBSS said in the online post. “What an awesome community we live in!”

This is the second time in recent weeks that MBSS art students have volunteered to add some cheerful colour in town, with their last project consisting of an overhaul to the protective barrier surrounding the patio at the Cottage Restaurant.



Pictured is the newly painted mural at the Cranbrook Food Bank’s new location on Industrial Road. The mural was completed by graduating MBSS art student Dylynn Couttie, with the help of Nicola and Ana. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

