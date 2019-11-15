Max’s Place celebrates 25 years in business

(Left to Right) Shannon Baker, Lisa Barnes and Anett Jahnel were on deck at Max’s Place dishing out fantastic deals to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the business.

On Friday, Nov. 15 Max’s Place, a beloved Cranbrook bakery and coffee shop, celebrated their 25th anniversary.

They celebrated the momentous occasion in style, offering their many loyal customers lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and Americanos for delightfully nostalgic 1994 prices.

Always a pillar of community involvement, they also decided to donate all coffee sales from both their downtown and Hospital locations to the Salvation Army school lunch program.

The downtown location had some vintage photographs on display illustrating the history of the business. They also gave away some tasty Kicking Horse Coffee and gift cards.

Max’s was open from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. when they closed a little early to kick off a private celebration.