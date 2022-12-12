Doreen Sharp with Mark Creek Lions Steve Royer. Photo submitted

Doreen Sharp with Mark Creek Lions Steve Royer. Photo submitted

Mark Creek Lions draw helps fund scholarships

Doreen Sharp is the winner of the 250/250. She won $1000.00. The Mark Creek lions Club will be handing out bursaries to the Selkirk school with the proceeds in the new year.

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Just Posted

Doreen Sharp with Mark Creek Lions Steve Royer. Photo submitted
Mark Creek Lions draw helps fund scholarships

Noah Quinn takes a Penticton defenseman into the boards in first period action at Western Financial Place, Saturday, Dec. 10. (Barry Coulter photo)
Bucks upset Vees in a barnburner Saturday night

The Cranbrook Bucks fought their way to a 5-2 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors, in a battle for second place in the Conference standings, Friday, Dec. 9, at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)
Bucks upend Warriors, face Penticton tonight

Kimberley Search and Rescue extract sledders stuck in backcountry near Cranbrook. Kimberley SAR photo.
Lessons to be learned from early-winter Kimberley SAR rescue