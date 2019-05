Ladies and gentlemen, meet Marcelo Bahamondes Stenvers, the Hot Rod King of the Western Hemisphere. Marcelo hails from Punta Arenas, Chile — the southern-most tip of the Western Hemisphere — and he’s spent the last 14 months driving his extremely customized automobile and trailer — a”rat rod” — north to Barrow, Alaska. Marcelo stopped in Cranbrook, Tuesday, May 14, on the return leg of his trip, to the delight of passers-by. ¡Buen Viaje, Marcelo! Barry Coulter photo