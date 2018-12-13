Mapping the way along Pathways to Recovery

Courtesy Dani Strong

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre hosted an evening of discussion for the recovery care providers in our community recently.

The goal of the evening was to strengthen the circle of recovery in our community by uniting as one to discuss recovery and what it might look like from a variety of unique perspectives. We touched on inpatient treatment, outpatient services, therapeutic approaches, harm reduction and holistic approaches like sweat lodge, meditation or yoga. There are so many options when pursuing recovery and the more we know, the more successful we can be in helping people find their own pathway to recovery. Recovery from addiction is different for everyone and it is important that we all know the different services, programs and treatments that are available in our local community.

Roughly 30 people from organizations including Interior Health, College of the Rockies, Mary Basil Detox, Ponderosa, East Kootenay Addiction Services, My Sober Compass and Commitment To Care were in attendance on Thursday evening. Sitting on the panel was Pat Mandryk (Counsellor – Top of the World), Dean Nicholson (Executive Director – East Kootenay Addiction Services Society), Carly McMeekin (LSW – Mary Basil Detox Centre/Top of the World Ranch), Selena Blackwell (LSW – Ponderosa Detox Centre/Mary Basil Detox Centre).

Top of the World Ranch Treatment Centre is a drug and alcohol treatment centre located in Fort Steele BC.

We plan to host additional events in the future. Anyone interested in attending future events please contact dani@ranchrecovery.com