Manitoulin Transport support Ukraine support group

Chris Zacharias of Manitoulin Transport in Sparwood, along with his wife Iuliia, recently presented a generous donation of $10,000 to the Shelter for Ukrainians Society (SFUS) at the February Vigil in Cranbrook.

Chris explained that each Manitoulin Terminal receives from Head Office an annual allocation of money which is to be donated to a charitable organization(s) of their choice. Given that Iuliia is from Mariupol, Ukraine, and has family there, the SFUS seemed an obvious choice.

Present in the photo from left to right are Wayne Stetski (SFUS director), Halyna Ischook, Iuliia Zacharias, Chris Zacharias, Bonnie Spence-Vinge (SFUS president) Father Andrew Applegate (SFUS director) and Gerry Kent (SFUS director).

Vigils are held on the first Monday of each month from 6:00 to 7:30pm in the lower hall of Christ Church Anglican at 46 13th Ave. S in Cranbrook. Everyone is welcome to attend and show their support for the people of Ukraine.