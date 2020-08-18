A duck has been released back into its habitat after being captured and freed from tangled fishing line. Photo courtesy BC Conservation Officer Service.

Mallard duck on its merry way

Youths, BC Conservation Officer Service rescue and release duck in distress

A mallard is on its merry way.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, youths captured a mallard duck from a Cranbrook creek that had fishing line wrapped around its neck.

Placing the duck in a small crate, the youths contacted the BC COS for help to safely remove the line and the duck was released back into the water.

Nearly 200 turtles hatch at Elizabeth Lake

