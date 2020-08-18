Mallard duck on its merry way

A mallard is on its merry way.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, youths captured a mallard duck from a Cranbrook creek that had fishing line wrapped around its neck.

Placing the duck in a small crate, the youths contacted the BC COS for help to safely remove the line and the duck was released back into the water.

