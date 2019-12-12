Carol Flowers photo.

Lynx basking in the sun in Bow Valley

Here’s something you don’t see every day.

Kimberley resident Carol Flowers snapped this picture of a momma lynx and three kits basking in the sun on a -20 day last week. The photo was shot by Flowers in the Bow Valley.

Previous story
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library

Just Posted

City focusing on attracting investment for industrial land next year

Deep, shallow utility services installation will help lure investors, foster economic development

Chamber Turkey Drive hits fundraising goal of $50K

Money will be split between Cranbrook Food Bank and Salvation Army Christmas hamper programs

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP say Cranbrook cannabis shop can keep image of Sam Steele

Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

Cops seize load of pot near Salmo

Traffic stop nets hundreds of pounds of cannabis

RCMP investigate Saturday night stabbing in Cranbrook

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident after being called to the… Continue reading

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Most Read