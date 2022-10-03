Locals Coffeehouse returns, after two-and-a-half years

At long last, Locals Coffeehouse has returned after more than a two-and-a-half year hiatus. Next Locals is November 5, as usual at the Studio Stage Door. Saturday’s event featured (left to right) Katrin Powell, Steve Lungall, Tom Bungay, Barry Coulter (MC), Chris Nakahara, Rod Wilson and Brent Haliday. (Lorraine Hagel photo)

At long last, Locals Coffeehouse has returned. The popular local live music concert series returned to the Studio Stage Door Saturday, Oct. 1, after more than a two-and-a-half year hiatus because of the pandemic. Next Locals is November 5, as usual at the Studio Stage Door. Saturday’s event featured (left to right) Katrin Powell, Steve Lungall, Tom Bungay, Barry Coulter (MC), Chris Nakahara, Rod Wilson and Brent Haliday. (Lorraine Hagel photo)

