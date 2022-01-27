Local hockey teams gather food hampers for the region

Local hockey teams and their families got together over the recent holiday season to take part in a Hockey Christmas Food Hamper drive. In total, 48 Food Hampers were sent out to communities in the East Kootenay, including Creston, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Invermere, Golden, Jaffray, Elkford, Sparwood, Fernie and Cranbrook.

The hampers were brought to community organizations who could distribute them to the people who needed them, The food hampers made a difference in the holiday season for many families in our communities. Participating teams included: The U11 B Development Bucks, U13 Female Bucks, U13 A Bucks, U15 A Bucks, U15 East Kootenay Avalanche, and the U18 East Kootenay Avalanche. The Rocky Mountain Métis Assocation and Canadian Tire Cranbrook participated in the drive, and helped out with donations. And another drive is being planned, so stay tuned for more information on that. Pictured above: The U13 Female Bucks and the U15 East Kootenay Avalanche. (Photos courtesy Amy Cross)