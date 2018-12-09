Local authors at the 7th annual Kootenay Book Fair

Eight local area authors were on hand at the Seventh Annual Kootenay Book Fair at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Don Davies, Colin Cartwright, Jim Cameron, Grant McDowell, Kevin Miller, Keith G. Powell, Janice Strong and Dave Butler presented and discussed their latest works of Kootenay literature.
