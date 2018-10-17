Library’s mega-book-sale underway at Ktunaxa Gym

The Annual Fall Book Sale of the Friends of the Library and the Sunrise Rotary is underway in the Ktunaxa Gym (opposite the Library) — Oct. 17 to 21.

Wednesday, Oct. 17, is Membership Day from 11 am to 5 pm. Buy your $10 membership at the door and have first pick of the books and 10 per cent off.

Thursday, Oct. 18, is from 11 am to 9 pm for late night shopping convenience.

Friday & Sat., Oct. 19th & 20th, from 11 am to 5 pm; Sunday Oct. 21st is the Bag Sale from 9:30 am to noon. Fill your “Friends of the Library” bag for $5. Only these bags can be used. Friends bags can be purchased at the door if you need them.

