Legion thanks RCMP with free memberships

BC/Yukon Command celebrates 100 years of RCMP service

In honour of the 100th Anniversary of the RCMP Feb. 1, the BC/Yukon Legion is offering with a complimentary one-year membership to first-time, serving and retired RCMP. For the last 100 years, members of the RCMP have faithfully served in our communities, risking their lives every single day in order to keep our province and territory safe. It is because of sacrifices like these that the Legion continues to exist today.

“On behalf of the British Columbia/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the RCMP for serving our province for 100 years,” said Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Legion.

READ MORE: Slice of appreciation for Vernon officers

The Legion is committed to supporting the RCMP, locally through Legion branches, and provincially through programs supporting physical and mental wellness. Our Service Officers are here to assist serving and retired RCMP members with obtaining benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada. Poppy funds from our annual campaign are also available in the case of an emergency. These services are available to serving and retired RCMP officers regardless of Legion membership.

We are honoured by the current serving and retired RCMP members who are a part of our organization and the way they continually give back to their communities.

“This year, as a show of our appreciation, we are offering a one-year free membership to serving and retired RCMP who are joining the Legion for the first-time. Membership includes a warm community welcome, access to member benefits, and a one-year subscription to Legion Magazine,” said MacGregor.

Serving and retired RCMP members joining the Royal Canadian Legion for the first-time are eligible to register online for their free one-year membership by going to https://legion.ca/join-us/free-membership-caf-rcmp.

READ MORE: Vernon museum praises local group for spearheading RCMP appreciation day

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

Just Posted

2002 Kootenay Ice heading to BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Colin Sinclair reflects on winning the 2002 Memorial Cup as a member of the Kootenay Ice

International fly fishing film festival returns to Kimberley, Cranbrook

The locally-run film festival will be screened in 120 locations world-wide

Coach Greg McAulay reflects on the past 20 years in curling

McCaulay is in Cranbrook this week, coaching the Dennis Rink in the 2020 BC Curling Championships

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 26 – Feb 1: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Cranbrook Home Depot donates $12K to Street Angel

Cranbrook Home Depot and the Ktunaxa Nation have collaborated for another successful… Continue reading

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

B.C. man invents tree planting alarm clock

If you wake up on time, you earn virtual seeds

BREAKING: Kelowna murderer, Steven Pirko, sentenced to life in prison

Steven Pirko will serve 11 years before he is eligible for parole

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read