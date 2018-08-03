Ladies League 2-Ball Tournament raises $1,087 for Food Bank

The recent 2018 Cranbrook Ladies League 2-Ball Gold Tournament raised $1,087 and 102 pounds of food for the Cranbrook Food Bank. 102 ladies participated, making this year’s edition of the tournament the biggest yet.

Major sponsors included Williams Moving and Storage, Sun Valley Nissan, Kootenay Granite, Fiorentino Bros. Contracting, Sharron Billey (Century 21 Realtor), and Investors Group. Organizers also want to thank Delamont Jewelers, Casey’s Greenhouse, the Vanity Room, Healing Hollow, Sweet Gestures, Trends and Treasures, Real Deals, Fort Steele Bakery, OK Tire, Sharron McDowell and Brenda McDowell for lots of community support.

As well, eight proximity prize baskets were donated by Cranbrook League members.

Pictured here: Judy Wiwchar presents Food Bank manager Gerry Oviatt with the donation.

Barry Coulter photo