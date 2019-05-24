Ladies and Gentlemen, the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show

The art students of Mount Baker Secondary School took to the runway Thursday, May 23, at the Tamarack Centre, for the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show — a hightlight in Cranbrook’s art and fashion calendar. Students and models turned clutter in haut couture — and crowd roared its approval. Kimberley Willicome and Ryan Penney served as MCs. The event was orchestrated by art teacher Cheryl Wilkinson. The pulsing runway music courtesy Evan Bueckert. As for the fashions — available off the rack, made to measure, or bespoke — if something catches your eye, that you think would be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, contact the Mount Baker Art Department. Barry Coulter photos