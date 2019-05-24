Ladies and Gentlemen, the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show

Mt. Baker Secondary School art students turn clutter in haut couture

The art students of Mount Baker Secondary School took to the runway Thursday, May 23, at the Tamarack Centre, for the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show — a hightlight in Cranbrook’s art and fashion calendar. Students and models turned clutter in haut couture — and crowd roared its approval. Kimberley Willicome and Ryan Penney served as MCs. The event was orchestrated by art teacher Cheryl Wilkinson. The pulsing runway music courtesy Evan Bueckert. As for the fashions — available off the rack, made to measure, or bespoke — if something catches your eye, that you think would be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, contact the Mount Baker Art Department. Barry Coulter photos

 

Previous story
Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

Just Posted

School District 5 superintendent announces retirement

Lynn Hauptman, who has served as the top administrator since 2013, is calling it a career

Cranbrook Tritons prepare for international swim meet

Two local swimmers will compete against the best at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

Cranbrook Eagles victorious in Rock Creek

Three Eagle boxers won their matches at Rumble in Rock Creek

‘Bike to School Challenge’ set for next week

Students encouraged to get on their bikes and ride to school between May 27-30

Kootenay youth substance use trending downward: survey

A biennial survey distributed to regional schools shows that youth substance use is decreasing

BREAKING: Court says B.C. can’t restrict oil shipments in key case for Trans Mountain

A five-judge Appeal Court panel agreed unanimously that B.C.’s proposed legislation was not constitutional

A pain in the pump

I have just returned from a quick drive across the province to… Continue reading

A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Parts I and II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Part I June is… Continue reading

The exoneration of Poundmaker

There occurred a small but significant moment in Canadian history Thursday. The… Continue reading

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Spring rain needed as B.C. sees one of the lowest snowpack levels in 40 years

Snowpack levels in B.C. recorded on May 15 were similar to those in 2015 and 2016

Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain

A panel of B.C. Court of Appeal judges has been mulling B.C.’s constitutional reference cas

Theresa May to quit as party leader June 7, sparking race for new PM

The new Conservative leader will become prime minister without the need for a general election

Weed Warrior Frank: Dandelions

The Weed Warrior returns for 2019 with some helpful information on dandelions

Most Read