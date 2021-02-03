Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.

Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.

Kootenay Christian Academy launching first year of high school graduation program

Kootenay Christian Academy is starting a three-year rollout of expanding towards a full graduation program, with Grade 10 registration opening up for the 2021-22 school year.

The next school year will mark the first year of Grade 10 being offered at the school, which currently operates programming for pre-Kindergarten up to Grade 9.

Expanding to Grade 10 and beyond is a result of considerable growth over the last few years, according to KCA principal Wendy Zurrin.

“We have been preparing for the right time to roll out a graduation program at KCA,” said Zurrin. “With our largest Grade 9 class in the history of the school and solid enrollment in both Grade 7 and 8, we are positioned perfectly to launch this program for the 2021-22 school year.”

Zurrin touted the academy’s position in the 2020 provincial rankings from the Fraser Institute, which scored KCA as the top-performing school in Cranbrook based on results compiled from foundation skills testing in various grades.

“The flexible and personalized, student-led learning model offered at KCA prepares students as the next generation of leaders; encouraging them stay engaged with their education”, said Zurrin “Now, we are delighted to serve students through graduation connecting them directly with post-secondary opportunities in pursuit of their diverse talents and abilities.”

KCA programming fulfills BC Ministry of Education curriculum requirements and students are taught by BC Accredited Teachers.

“This launch is the result of lengthy discussion and careful consideration by KCA board and administration,” said KCA Board Vice Chair Jennifer Bird. “We recognize the importance of the program that KCA offers students and look forward to extending our program to Grade 12 in order to better serve Cranbrook and area families.”

Registration is open to the public now and forms can be obtained online at kcacademy.ca.

For more information or to book a tour, please call 250-426-0166 or email sspyksma@kcacademy.ca.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What’s happening at the Cranbrook Public Library
Next story
MBSS student crafts gallery walls for Cranbrook Arts Council

Just Posted

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has teamed up with local adventure writer and photographer Bruce Kirkby to bring the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour to the homes of Kimberley and Cranbrook with the Epic Adventures Tour. Trixie Pacis photo.
Wildsight and Bruce Kirkby launch Banff Film Fest virtual viewing event

‘Epic Adventures Indoors’ lets you enjoy the festival’s films from home while supporting Wildsight

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Pictured is Owen Graham, a grade ten student at Mount Baker Secondary School in Cranbrook. Graham has been working on these movable art gallery walls during shop class, and his lunch breaks. Once complete, the walls will be going in the new gallery space for the Cranbrook Arts Council. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
MBSS student crafts gallery walls for Cranbrook Arts Council

Owen Graham’s carpentry project will be used to hang the art at CDAC’s new gallery

Ferdy Belland, one of the three co-owners of the Armond Theatre in Cranbrook, is pictured in front of the stage. Phase 2 of the restoration is complete, and Phase 3 about to get underway. The photograph was taken from the upper corner of the balcony space. Barry Coulter photo
The Armond on the rise

Phase 2 of renovations to Cranbrook’s historic theatre are complete. A new venue begins to take life

Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.
Kootenay Christian Academy launching first year of high school graduation program

Kootenay Christian Academy is starting a three-year rollout of expanding towards a… Continue reading

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
Skip the Dishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants amid the pandemic

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestics waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

Chuck’s Burger Bar says it has launched an investigation after allegations of sexualized violence against an employee were made public. (Facebook/Chuck’s Burger Bar)
Victoria police now investigating reports of sexual assault, harassment at downtown restaurant

Many people came forward after calls for information, police say

Michael Elendu, 19, is wanted Canada-wide for the stabbing murder of a man in Calgary. Police say he may be hiding in B.C. (Calgary police handout)
Man wanted Canada-wide for murder may be hiding out in B.C: police

Michael Elendu, 19, from Calgary is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Kyreese Wright in December

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
34% of teachers say they’d look to an early career exit over COVID response: BCTF survey

Pandemic has increased workload for the majority of teachers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read