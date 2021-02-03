Kootenay Christian Academy launching first year of high school graduation program

Kootenay Christian Academy is offering Grade 10 for the next school year as it begins a three-year rollout towards a full graduation program. Photo submitted by Kootenay Christian Academy.

Kootenay Christian Academy is starting a three-year rollout of expanding towards a full graduation program, with Grade 10 registration opening up for the 2021-22 school year.

The next school year will mark the first year of Grade 10 being offered at the school, which currently operates programming for pre-Kindergarten up to Grade 9.

Expanding to Grade 10 and beyond is a result of considerable growth over the last few years, according to KCA principal Wendy Zurrin.

“We have been preparing for the right time to roll out a graduation program at KCA,” said Zurrin. “With our largest Grade 9 class in the history of the school and solid enrollment in both Grade 7 and 8, we are positioned perfectly to launch this program for the 2021-22 school year.”

Zurrin touted the academy’s position in the 2020 provincial rankings from the Fraser Institute, which scored KCA as the top-performing school in Cranbrook based on results compiled from foundation skills testing in various grades.

“The flexible and personalized, student-led learning model offered at KCA prepares students as the next generation of leaders; encouraging them stay engaged with their education”, said Zurrin “Now, we are delighted to serve students through graduation connecting them directly with post-secondary opportunities in pursuit of their diverse talents and abilities.”

KCA programming fulfills BC Ministry of Education curriculum requirements and students are taught by BC Accredited Teachers.

“This launch is the result of lengthy discussion and careful consideration by KCA board and administration,” said KCA Board Vice Chair Jennifer Bird. “We recognize the importance of the program that KCA offers students and look forward to extending our program to Grade 12 in order to better serve Cranbrook and area families.”

Registration is open to the public now and forms can be obtained online at kcacademy.ca.

For more information or to book a tour, please call 250-426-0166 or email sspyksma@kcacademy.ca.