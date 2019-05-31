Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and warm, summer is on our minds. Key City Theatre is happy to announce our exciting new programming for Summer Theatre Camps.

For the past few years our camps have been one week long, half days. While that was fun and gave everyone a great taste of the performing arts, we received lots of feedback from participants and parents alike. They wanted more. And so we are happy to oblige! This year we are offering two camps, two weeks each of full days of fun.

The camps are divided by age group — elementary school ages will enjoy our Youth Theatre Camp August 6 to August 16. This fun and creative camp covers all of the basics needed to build confidence in the young actor or actress, and instill an enduring love of the performing arts.

Middle and high school students can look forward to our Teen Theatre Intensive July 22 to August 2. This intensive and creative two-week theatre camp offers campers an exceptional introduction to comedy, drama, movement, improvisation and script work.

Our camp facilitators are Mitchell Graw and Jerrod Bondy, local theatre celebrities who have pursued their passion for arts at the post-secondary level.

Mitchell is currently enrolled full time at UBC, studying for a degree in psychology by day, and working with the UBC competitive improv team by night. He has studied and competed in improv at Chicago’s Second City and works as an improv workshop facilitator.

Jerrod is well known locally as a diverse and talented actor, circus performer, improv artist and recently completed his degree in education. Specializing in performance arts and working with youth, Jerrod is the perfect fit for our diverse and creative camps.

Mitch and Jerrod have created an incredible curriculum for each of the camps. Be sure to sign up quickly as spaces are limited and will sell out fast. All of the information is available at keycitytheatre.com/camps.

Register at the Key City Theatre Box Office 250-426-7006 and Online at www.keycitytheatre.com/camps.