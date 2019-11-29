Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

Grade 9 and Grade 1 students from Kootenay Christian Academy helped Capt. Ginny Kristensen launch the the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, Friday, Nov. 29, at the Tamarack Mall. The campaign runs through December 24, with Kettle locations at the Tamarack, Save-On-Foods, Superstore and Walmart. Please give generously.

Organizers say that there are 756 volunteer hours to fill, manning the kettles and ringing those bells. They still need to fill 300 of those hours. To volunteer, call Silver Pocha at 250-426-3612.

Barry Coulter photo