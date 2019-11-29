Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

Grade 9 and Grade 1 students from Kootenay Christian Academy helped Capt. Ginny Kristensen launch the the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign, Friday, Nov. 29, at the Tamarack Mall. The campaign runs through December 24, with Kettle locations at the Tamarack, Save-On-Foods, Superstore and Walmart. Please give generously.

Organizers say that there are 756 volunteer hours to fill, manning the kettles and ringing those bells. They still need to fill 300 of those hours. To volunteer, call Silver Pocha at 250-426-3612.

Barry Coulter photo

Previous story
It happened this week in 1912

Just Posted

Kettle campaign kicks off in Cranbrook

Salvation Army kettles at four locations in town, organizers still need to fill 300 volunteer hours

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 24 - 30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre & Archives

PHOTOS: Original Pranksters

Dinosaur Pile Up, Sum 41 and The Offspring rocked out Western Financial Place on Wednesday evening

SPCA EK seeks help for Nacho the cat

Nacho the cat needs your help. The BC SPCA’s East Kootenay Branch… Continue reading

UPDATED: Gas leak stopped, repairs to wrap up by late afternoon

A gas leak on 2nd St. S Thursday morning has stopped and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

UPDATE: Several people stabbed in London Bridge incident, declared act of terrorism

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Most Read