KCA staff and students mark Remembrance Day

Kootenay Christian Academy marked Remembrance Day on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as staff and student representatives laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in Rotary Park during a ceremony to honour Canadian veterans. As part of Remembrance Day activities, students also produced a Remembrance Day-themed newspaper with artwork and poems that were distributed to seniors and veterans. Trevor Crawley photo.
