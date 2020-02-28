KCA puts love into action on Pink Shirt Day

Schools, businesses and organizations across Cranbrook and Canada wore pink shirts on Feb. 27 to take a stand against bullying.

Kootenay Christian Academy also participated, with a unique perspective and actions from staff and students.

Calling it “Love One Another Day,” students from all classes went out and about into the community to spread messages of love through their actions.

For example, students coloured and designed coffee sleeves at Max’s Place, Hot Shots and Kootenay Grounds. Other classes bussed out to the Tamarack Mall, Salvation Army and Home Depot to hand out cookies.

The Grade 6 class went up to the College of the Rockies and put post-it notes with positive messages and encouragement on student lockers and staff office doors.

Grade 2 and Grade 3 classes made ‘blessing bags’ which were given to an organization to distribute to those who are less fortuante, while the Grade 5 class helped serve lunch for seniors through the Better at Home program.

Meanwhile, the Grade 8 class baked cookies and walked over to Steeples Elementary School and handed them out.

In addition to their community activities, each class also did something for another class within the KCA school.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It happened this week in 1913

Just Posted

KCA puts love into action on Pink Shirt Day

Schools, businesses and organizations across Cranbrook and Canada wore pink shirts on… Continue reading

Cranbrook Archery Club to host 2020 3D Archery Provincial Championships

Close to 200 athletes will converge in Cranbrook for the provincial competition.

Sexual assault stories from treeplanting camps ‘shocking but not surprising’

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Farmers, ranchers set to square off in MBSS Drama’s ‘Oklahoma!’

There’s about to be a bright golden haze on the stage of… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

Feb. 23 - 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

VIDEO: B.C. woman helps father with ALS spend one last Valentine’s Day with his wife

A woman made a video of the day as a keepsake

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Hundreds of B.C. firefighters ‘climb the wall’ for BC Lung Association

The charity fundraiser saw participants climbing up 48 storeys

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Notorious B.C. fugitive to be extradited from California on murder charge

Brandon Nathan Teixeira submitted to extradition during court proceedings Thursday in Sacramento

Let In The Light: Opening Myself to God in Lent

Rev. Yme Woensdregt The church has begun the season of Lent. It… Continue reading

COLUMN: March is a great time to be on the slopes, but it’s also the deadliest

Longer, sunnier days are one of the reasons why March has the most avalanche fatalities

Canada prepared to monitor for community spread of COVID-19: Tam

The U.S. confirmed one case of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, in California Thursday

Most Read