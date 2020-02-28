KCA puts love into action on Pink Shirt Day

Schools, businesses and organizations across Cranbrook and Canada wore pink shirts on Feb. 27 to take a stand against bullying.

Kootenay Christian Academy also participated, with a unique perspective and actions from staff and students.

Calling it “Love One Another Day,” students from all classes went out and about into the community to spread messages of love through their actions.

For example, students coloured and designed coffee sleeves at Max’s Place, Hot Shots and Kootenay Grounds. Other classes bussed out to the Tamarack Mall, Salvation Army and Home Depot to hand out cookies.

The Grade 6 class went up to the College of the Rockies and put post-it notes with positive messages and encouragement on student lockers and staff office doors.

Grade 2 and Grade 3 classes made ‘blessing bags’ which were given to an organization to distribute to those who are less fortuante, while the Grade 5 class helped serve lunch for seniors through the Better at Home program.

Meanwhile, the Grade 8 class baked cookies and walked over to Steeples Elementary School and handed them out.

In addition to their community activities, each class also did something for another class within the KCA school.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

