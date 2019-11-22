KCA adds bus to school operations

Kootenay Christian Academy has added a bus to their operations, which they plan to use for class field trips and school outings. The Ford Econoline bus, formerly with the Cranbrook Bugle Band, as acquired by KCA for a nominal fee.

KCA would like to thank Pat with the Cranbrook Bugle Band, Shaun for repairing the roof, Troy at Caliper Machine & Hydraulics for replacing the rusted steps, Gerald at Integra Tire for tires, Steve at Binky’s Auto Clean for buffing up the van body, and Jonathan Cutler for fixing the steering and doing a general mechanical look-over.