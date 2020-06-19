Junior Paleontology continues with 4th season at Cranbrook Historyt Centre

Deep time is on the table for elementary school students in the region.

The Cranbrook History Centre’s highly popular Junior Paleontology Program is back for a fourth season, and the millions of years of the region’s pre-history is ready to be explored.

In these sessions elementary students will be exposed to the concepts as to what animals lived in this area, what fossils are and how they are formed, and will be able to hunt for actual fossils themselves. All fossils come from areas close to Cranbrook.

The Cranbrook History Centre advises that the programs have been refined this year and are being offered to two different age groups, each having a slightly different enjoyable hands-on activity and focus. The younger group will be limited to students from six to eight years of age and will focus on learning about local animals and hunting for fossils using paleontological techniques. The older nine to 12 age group will learn about evolution and get the exciting chance of actually breaking rocks to discover imbedded fossils for themselves.

All students are encouraged to keep any fossils they find.

The groups will be led by History Centre staff and volunteers. All present Work Safe BC and Provincial Health Officer protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of students, parents and staff. Any updated requirements for additional student preparation will be given out at the time of registration to the sessions.

The sessions will run over the summer on each Saturday from July 11 to August 29. The younger 6 to 8 age group sessions will run from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and cost $7. The older 9 to 12 age group sessions will run from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and cost $10. The size of each group will be limited to 12 students and will require the registration of each student, by their parent or guardian, prior to their participation. In previous years these popular classes have filled quickly so early registration is advised.

Student Registrations can be made by visiting the front desk at the Cranbrook History Centre, by email to info@cranbrookhistorycentre.com or by phoning (250)489-3918.

This program has been made possible with funding from the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines and Canada Summer Jobs.