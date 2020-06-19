The Cranbrook History Centre’s highly popular Junior Paleontology Program is back for a fourth season. Photo courtesy Cranbrook History Centre.

Junior Paleontology continues with 4th season at Cranbrook Historyt Centre

Deep time is on the table for elementary school students in the region.

The Cranbrook History Centre’s highly popular Junior Paleontology Program is back for a fourth season, and the millions of years of the region’s pre-history is ready to be explored.

In these sessions elementary students will be exposed to the concepts as to what animals lived in this area, what fossils are and how they are formed, and will be able to hunt for actual fossils themselves. All fossils come from areas close to Cranbrook.

The Cranbrook History Centre advises that the programs have been refined this year and are being offered to two different age groups, each having a slightly different enjoyable hands-on activity and focus. The younger group will be limited to students from six to eight years of age and will focus on learning about local animals and hunting for fossils using paleontological techniques. The older nine to 12 age group will learn about evolution and get the exciting chance of actually breaking rocks to discover imbedded fossils for themselves.

All students are encouraged to keep any fossils they find.

The groups will be led by History Centre staff and volunteers. All present Work Safe BC and Provincial Health Officer protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of students, parents and staff. Any updated requirements for additional student preparation will be given out at the time of registration to the sessions.

The sessions will run over the summer on each Saturday from July 11 to August 29. The younger 6 to 8 age group sessions will run from 10:30 am to 11:30 am and cost $7. The older 9 to 12 age group sessions will run from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and cost $10. The size of each group will be limited to 12 students and will require the registration of each student, by their parent or guardian, prior to their participation. In previous years these popular classes have filled quickly so early registration is advised.

Student Registrations can be made by visiting the front desk at the Cranbrook History Centre, by email to info@cranbrookhistorycentre.com or by phoning (250)489-3918.

This program has been made possible with funding from the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines and Canada Summer Jobs.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It happened this week in Cranbrook

Just Posted

Open burning temporarily allowed in Southeast Fire Centre

Category 2 fires allowed across the fire centre, Category 3 allowed in some areas

RDEK approves grant funding for regional family physician recruitment

A local group is looking to increase recruitment of more family physicians… Continue reading

Cranbrook, Kimberley receive provincial grants for economic development

The provincial government has awarded $14 million in grants to support rural… Continue reading

Tree planters raise $80K for food banks in communities they work in

Zanzibar Holdings Ltd. with operations in Kimberley and Cranbrook raise over $14K

Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation provides $9.2 mllion to environmental projects

Conservation projects across British Columbia are getting a $9.2 million funding boost… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker students create online musical theatre project

Their production of ‘Oklahoma!’ was cancelled due to COVID-19

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Okanagan

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Most Read