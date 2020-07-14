Jill Carley new vice-principal at Mt. Baker Secondary

Following the announcement of a new principal for Cranbrook’s high school, a new vice-principal has also been hired, School District 5 announced on Tuesday.

Jill Carley will be starting as a vice-principal of Mount Baker Secondary School (MBSS) in Cranbrook starting in the 2020/21 school year. Carley will be replacing Dave Hill, who was recently appointed Principal of MBSS.

Carley is a Cranbrook native, and is the daughter to two former teachers who worked at MBSS, according to SD%. She has 23 years experience in public education, 17 of which have been spent working in SD5.

Carley’s most recent position until her new posting was vice-principal at Amy Woodland Elementary School (AWES) in Cranbrook.

“Jill brings energy and enthusiasm to her position as vice-principal”, says SD5 Board chair Frank Lento. “Whether teaching social studies, computers or physical education, Jill inspires a passion for learning in her students. She’s a great addition to our leadership team at Mount Baker.”

Carley says she’s thrilled to be part of a school that provides so much opportunity to its students and is looking forward to reconnecting with some of the students she taught at the elementary level. “I look forward to being a part of such a fantastic secondary school team, especially as we move toward the revised BC 10 – 12 curriculum. I’m also excited to be involved in athletics at the secondary school level, as physical education has always been a passion of mine.”

Carley is married and enjoys camping, gardening and biking. She is an active member of the Wildhorse Bike Club and is looking forward to a summer of mountain biking before school resumes in September.

For information on enrolling at Mount Baker Secondary school please visit the SD5 website at sd5.bc.ca or contact the school directly.