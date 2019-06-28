JCI Kootenay all set for another great Canada Day party

Head on down to Balment Park at 1:45 p.m. on Monday, July 1

Monday, July 1 is Canada Day, celebrating 152 years since July 1 1867 when the Constitution Act took effect, united Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the Province of Canada into a single dominion. JCI Kootenay is back with their third-annual Pop Up Beer Stop (PUBS), packing Balment park with delectable local beer, live music and enticing food trucks.

The day kicks off on Monday, with gates opening at 1:45 p.m. and the whole event running from 2 until 10. Entry is open to all and is accessible by donation.

Mayor Lee Pratt will commence the day with a speech, along with other local political representatives. O Canada will be sung at 3:30, following which cake will be distributed to the masses by this year’s Sam Steele Sweethearts.

Of course, a “pop-up beer stop” would be incomplete with out some tasty suds, and there will certainly be no short supply, as Over Time Beer Works, Fernie Brewing Company, Fisher Peak Brewing Company and Arrowhead Brewing Company will be on hand dishing out the pints the whole day through.

Next up, the food! Food trucks Mama’s Dumplings, Flipping Crepes, The Grill Next Door, What the Food, The Candy Man, Thirstea, Street Dogs and Ice Box will all be up and running throughout the day to keep everyone’s bellies full. An artisan market will also be operating from 2 till 6.

The soundtrack to the day will be provided by musical acts The Choice, The Parsons, Indite and headlining band and Kootenay favourite Shred Kelly.

The event is endeavouring to be as environmentally conscious as they can, and so they will have Key City Gymnastics volunteering at their waste station throughout the day, separating all recycling from the landfill-bound garbage. Additionally, JCI encourages all patrons to bring their reusable water bottles along with them, and fill them at the water station that will be onsite.

Lastly, while all family and friends are welcome, organizers ask that all pets are left at home.

The forecast for the long weekend is looking great as well; after getting dumped on by rain for the past few days, things are looking to dry out and heat up, with temperatures predicted to hit the high 20s by Monday. Happy Canada Day!


paul.rodgers@cranbrooktownsman.com
