McKayla Robinson and Chantel Hennessy, two of the 260 members of the Mount Baker Secondary School Graduating Class of 2021, are pictured outside the school ahead of Wednesday’s commencement exercises. (Barry Coulter photo)

It’s Graduation Day in Cranbrook, as the 260 members of the Class of 2021 mark the end of their time at Mount Baker Secondary School.

The grad class will be holding a closed-door ceremony Wednesday, June 23, where students will cross a stage at the Key City Theatre to receive their high school diploma in a COVID-safe event.

It will be video recorded, edited and posted online the next day, where graduates will be able to take in the proceedings — which will include some other video vignettes — with their loved ones in their own personal COVID-safe environments.

Following the recording of the graduation ceremony, local businesses have partnered together to offer COVID-safe environments with photo booths, “mocktails” and prizes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Each location will have a photo booth with backgrounds built by MBSS stagecraft students, along with a professional photographer and a volunteer who can help ensure COVID-19 protocols are maintained.

Additionally, Rotary Park will be cordoned off exclusively for grad-related photo opportunities.

The Cranbrook Townsman congratulates all students of the Mount Baker Secondary School Class of 2021, for your accomplishment over this most unusual past two years.