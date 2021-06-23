It’s Graduation Day in Cranbrook, as the 260 members of the Class of 2021 mark the end of their time at Mount Baker Secondary School.
The grad class will be holding a closed-door ceremony Wednesday, June 23, where students will cross a stage at the Key City Theatre to receive their high school diploma in a COVID-safe event.
It will be video recorded, edited and posted online the next day, where graduates will be able to take in the proceedings — which will include some other video vignettes — with their loved ones in their own personal COVID-safe environments.
Following the recording of the graduation ceremony, local businesses have partnered together to offer COVID-safe environments with photo booths, “mocktails” and prizes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Each location will have a photo booth with backgrounds built by MBSS stagecraft students, along with a professional photographer and a volunteer who can help ensure COVID-19 protocols are maintained.
Additionally, Rotary Park will be cordoned off exclusively for grad-related photo opportunities.
The Cranbrook Townsman congratulates all students of the Mount Baker Secondary School Class of 2021, for your accomplishment over this most unusual past two years.