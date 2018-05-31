It’s fawning season in Cranbrook

The silent spotted ones will soon be appearing on the scene. Give them their space.

Fawning season for deer is upon us in the East Kootenay, and WildSafeBC is reminding two-legged residents of our communities that fawns should be left alone if you come across one.

A doe will often leave her fawn, or fawns, alone for hours at a time while she feeds, returning throughout the day to nurse. Scentless and silent, fawns may appear to be orphaned and helpless, but the best thing you can do for a fawn is to leave it alone. As soon as you remove that fawn from the bedding area, you are greatly decreasing its chance of survival.

“Please stay on marked trails as this reduces your chance of stumbling upon a hidden fawn,” says Danica Roussy, Kimberley-Cranbrook WildSafe BC Community Co-ordinator. “If you do find a fawn, be cautious and alert as you may have just come between a mother and her baby.”

Fawning season occurs from May to early July until the fawns become more independent of their mothers.

“It is important for pet owners to keep dogs on leash during this time,” Roussy says. “Does may see pets as predators or threats to their newborns since dogs are members of the canid family and are the natural predators of fawns in the wild. If a dog comes too close, the doe may become aggressive and attack the dog.”

It is important to also note, picking up any wildlife is illegal under the Wildlife Act and could result in a fine.

If you observe a fawn or other young animal that appears to have been left alone for an extended period of time, contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service through the Report All Poachers Polluter (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277. Residents can also report wildlife conflict other than bear, cougar, coyote, or wolf online at WildSafeBC’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), available here. This program allows you to see what wildlife has been reported in your neighbourhood and be alerted of new sightings.

WildSafeBC Kimberley-Cranbrook is grateful for the generous support the program receives from its funders including the City of Cranbrook, the City of Kimberley, Columbia Basin Trust , the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.