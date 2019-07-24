It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

July 21 – 27: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Curfew notice … Notice is hereby given that the CURFEW BELL will be rung every night, commencing July 15th, 1912. Boys and girls under 16 years of age are not allowed on the streets after nine o’clock unless accompanied by their parents or guardians. In the future the Curfew Act is to be strictly enforced.

Walkley birth … On Thursday last, July 18th, a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jos. Walkley, of this city.

Passing of an old timer … Mr. George Goldie died at the St. Eugene Hospital on Thursday evening.

Mr. Goldie was an old-timer in South-east Kootenay, having come to the Windermere country some 23 years ago.

In 1892 he was appointed Government Agent at Windermere, and was transferred to Fort Steele, then to the Cranbrook Provincial Government offices about ten years ago.

The deceased was born at LaPrairie, Quebec, on Christmas Day, 1832. During the war between the North and South in the United States he was a soldier, and for a number of years after lived in Virginia.

It was about 1888 or 1889 that he came to South-east Kootenay.

He was a mason of high standing, having taken the Templar degree, and was one of the most highly esteemed citizens of this district, having a host of friends who will sincerely regret his demise.

The flags at the Government building were placed at half-mast as a token of respect to the deceased.

About two years ago Mr. Goldie was superannuated by the Provincial government and retired on a pension.

The funeral will be held at Fort Steele on Sunday afternoon at three o’clock. Undertaker W. R. Beatty has charge of the arrangements. It is hoped that a large number of Cranbrook friends will attend.

Danger of fans … On Friday last one of our prominent ladies had a very narrow escape of losing the whole of her scalp by the means of one of these modern inventions.

The lady in question had just been washing her hair and desirous of drying it a little quicker sat in front of one of these fans so that the draught it made blew directly into the roots of the hair.

Evidently getting a little closer than was suspected the machine drew the ends of her hair into the fan, these became fastened and very quickly drew the bulk in close to the head, clogging the machine and bringing it to a stop.

Supporting the machine in her hand she managed to reach the phone, and rang up the electricians with the request that they immediately send a man to the house to take the machine to pieces or get her hair out as quickly as possible.

By the time the electrician arrived the lady’s husband was at home and he had taken a hammer and done his best to release her, but it remained for the electrician to take the machine to pieces before the lady’s hair was finally released.

Beyond a serious fright the lady was not hurt very seriously but the possibilities of using these means to further her toilet might have been very disastrous, and it is just as well for every lady to take the lesson to heart and be satisfied to use a hand fan or other means which might be employed with a far less dangerous aspect and which would undoubtedly cause the ladies in question far more comfort.

Serious accident … A bricklayer named Sinclair, who was enroute to the Windermere district in search of employment, met with a serious accident on Monday at Sheep Creek. He was hitching a horse to a wagon, and the horse turned, jamming him against the wagon, breaking his right arm and leg.

Mr. Alex. Emory brought him to the St. Eugene hospital, making a very quick trip arriving at Cranbrook at 11 a.m., on Tuesday morn, the unfortunate man received the best attention possible at Sheep creek also while enroute to Cranbrook.

Noxious weeds … Notice is hereby given, that the Corporation of the City of Cranbrook, has been served with a notice by an officer of the Department of Agriculture, in respect to the above Act. Section (3) of the said Act reads as follows: “Every owner, lessee or occupier of land shall, cut or cause to be cut down, or otherwise destroyed, all noxious weeds growing there on, so often in each year as is necessary to prevent them going to seed; and if any owner or occupier of land neglect to carry out the provisions of this section he shall be liable to not more than twenty-five dollars ($25.00) nor less than five dollars ($5.00) for each such offence.”

The Act further provides that the Owner, lessee or occupier on the land is held responsible not only for the land he occupies but upon half of the road adjacent thereto.

The time given by the Department of Agriculture, the said weeds to be destroyed, is fourteen (14) days from the date hereof. T. M. ROBERTS, Cranbrook, B. C. City Clerk, July 11th, 1912.

Speaking cinematograph … The high commercial value of a practicable speaking cinematograph is so obvious that many efforts have been made to devise one.

The result of one of these, M. Leon Gaumont’s “chronophone,” was recently described and illustrated at the Royal Institution in London.

The three problems to be solved are (1) absolute synchronism between the picture and talking machines; (2) sufficient “talking field” for the recording phonograph, so that it can be kept out of the cinematograph pictures, and (3) magnification of the original sound so that it is audible to a large audience.

M. Gaumont appears to have solved these problems, sufficiently, at least, to render his apparatus worth exhibiting before a scientific body.

His synchronizing of the two reproducing machines is obtained by the use of two identical electric motors. One runs the talking record at a constant speed, the speed of the other being automatically controlled so as to make the pictures correspond with the spoken words.

M. Gaumont’s cylinders and films gave realistic reproductions of a cock crowing, a lion trainer putting his animals through their “act,” a musician playing a banjo, and a sailor reciting a piece.

Elko news … A daily mail service to Elko has now been put into operation by the Great Northern in competition with a similar service of the C.P.R. in effect for some time past.

This move of the Great Northern is regarded as a timely recognition of the increasing importance of the district as a production and distributing centre for a wide extent of territory.

Situated as it is within 18 miles of Fernie and only 155 miles west of Lethbridge and East of Cranbrook by some 45 miles; besides being in the heart of a rich fruit growing and mining region. Elko has attracted widespread attention on the part of capitalists and investors who have been chiefly impressed with present rapid increases in values throughout the district. Elko fruit-growers express special satisfaction with the move of the railway officials.

Fruit farming and marker gardening have been greatly stimulated in recent weeks by the arrival of a large number of fruit-growers from West Kootenay and the United States. The fact that the district is served by 3 lines of railway is proving a strong drawing card; while it is also pointed out that the Elko fruit growing district is in closer proximity to the best Alberta markets than any of the other producing districts of British Columbia.

Post office … It is high time the boards surrounding the now post office were removed, these are only supposed to be placed around a building in course of erec­tion for the public protection. As the building is almost completed and the new concrete sidewalk that has been laid in connection is hard set, there is surely no excuse for these remaining a constant eyesore and inconvenience to pedestrians. The city engineer should get busy and look in­to this.

Good bye Beattie … There was a thoroughly representative gathering of the business men and others, at the residence of Dr. J. H. King, last evening for the purpose of bidding farewell to Mr. R. E. Beattie, who, to the sincere reg­ret of everyone present, is about to temporarily, at any rate, sever his connection with the city of Cran­brook, of which he has for many years been one of the most prominent and active residents.

The occasion was quite informal, Mr. P. E. Wilson filling the duties of chairman in his own inimitable manner. Several of those present made brief speeches, expressive of their regret that Mr. Beattie had felt called upon to move to Calgary, whilst one and all united in wishing him and his family the best of good fortune in their new home.

Chairman Wilson, in very appro­priate language, presented Mr. Beat­tie with a handsome gold watch, a case of jewelry for Mrs. Beattie, and a silver tea pot, for general family purposes, as some slight token of the esteem in which he and his family are held by the citizens of Cranbrook.

Mr. Beattie, obviously somewhat affected by the sincerity of the expressions of so many or his fellow townsmen, made brief but eloquent reply. Of one thing he wished to as­sure his Cranbrook friends. He had no intention of permanently severing his connection with Cranbrook, he­ still held large business and property interests in the city and district and would be a constant visitor here. Some day he hoped to be in a posi­tion to return here with his family he had absolute confidence in the future of Cranbrook and the district.

Athalmer news … W. H. Dawson, manager and part owner in the Rocky Mountain Livery and Motor Stage Line company, at Athalmer, was in Cranbrook the first of the week having brought down his wife and children and Mrs. A. S. Moore to take the train for Big Timber, Montana, where they will spend the next six weeks visiting with re­latives.

Mr. Dawson is quite en­thusiastic over the future prospects for the town of Athalmer. Four stores are running there this sum­mer, and all are doing a good busi­ness. A building 34×70 and two stories in height, is now in course of erection. The lower portion will he used as a garage and the upstairs as a public hall.

The Columbia Orchard company is creating consider­able activity. This company was formerly operating in the Okanagan country, but has now acquired the property known as the old McKay ranch. Camps are being built and the company will he employing one hundred and fifty men within a short time.

Many settlers are coining in, and these lose no time in getting hold of a piece of land.

Transporta­tion facilities are becoming better all the time. Four boats now make regular trips between Golden and Athalmer, besides the several motor cars that are continually on the road in and out of that district.

Knox church … The officers and teachers of Knox church Presbyterian Sunday school, wish to thank those who gave the use of their automobiles for the picnic. Also those who donated the prizes or in any way contributed to the happiness of the children.

Cemetery expansion … The city is engaged in laying out a new portion of the cemetery and the city clerk has been instructed to communicate with the several fraternal orders to ascertain their requirements for special reservations.

Elko news … Additional proof that Elko is the land of milk and honey is the fact that someone stole a hive of bees from Kennedy’s apiary and then milked some of Alex. Birnie’s cows last week.