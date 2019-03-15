It happened this week in Cranbrook:1912

March 10 – 16: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Wedding news … Mr. J. Walker and Miss Helen S. Harrison were united in the Holy bands of matrimony Thursday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. C. Stevens. Rev. W. G. Dunham, Methodist Minister officiating. It is much regretted that immediately on the eve of the wedding news should be received by the bride that her father lay very sick, and that her presence was desired at her home in Toronto. Both of the parties are very popular in Cranbrook and the wishes are many that they may enjoy their future and that it be filled with good health and prosperity. It is a pleasure to chronicle the marriage of such a worthy young couple and this paper wafts to them its warmest congratulations.

Menace at Frank … The report of the royal commission appointed by the federal government to investigate into the stability of Turtle Mountain which has for years been considered a menace to the town of Frank, has at last been published and the results are far from reassuring to the citizens of the little mountain colliery town. The report is to the effect that continued mining operations inside Turtle Mountain are making more and more imminent the danger of a repetition of the disaster which overtook the town of Frank in 1903 when practically the larger portion of the whole town was wiped out by a landslide and scores perished. In spite of the commissioners findings the people of Frank have not become unduly excited and, on account of the pecuniary loss entailed, it is expected that no one will think of moving until the Dominion authorities step in and order that the town be removed. An outstanding paragraph of the report is as follows: “Whatever the report of this or other commissions, the town can never be an important one on its present site, since there will always remain the dread of another calamitous slide like that of 1903. In spite of undoubted individual hardship caused by the abandonment of the present site, the town on a new and safe site might prosper as never before. The townsite should be abandoned”.

Notice … We are forced to reduce the size of our newspaper this week on account of our paper now on order not having arrived.

Elections … This has been a very busy week in Cranbrook. With two nominating conventions, and a public meeting, with Premier McBride and Hon. Mr. Bowser as speakers, many exciting events transpired. The new voting lists have been completed for the Cranbrook riding. The list contains 2,161 names, over 1,100 registering from Cranbrook city. The lists were printed at the Prospector office.

Recently married … Mr. and Mrs. J. Roberts arrived in Cranbrook by the Monday night local. It will be remembered that Mr. Roberts left the city last December for a trip to the old country and while there friends of local people began to write that “Jack” was about to engage in a partnership for life; and, as the partner had lived in this city for some years and had a large circle of friends the news was received with joy by their many friends. It is almost needless to say that since their return from the old country they have been besieged with congratulations.

New culvert … A gang of government employees were busy this week putting in a cement culvert over the creek just east of town.

Baker hill home … Ed. Paterson is having a fine house built on Garden Avenue; when com­pleted it will be one of the finest residences in Cranbrook, and it is worthy of noting that the structure will be constructed under the supervision of an architect. Mr. Rossitor the architect, is well known to the city in connection with the construc­tion of some of the larger brick buildings that stand as a monument to the industrial activity that is prevading the entire district at this time, and Cranbrook in particular. Messrs. Baker & Banfield has secured the contract, and with the knowl­edge they have of residential building Mr. Paterson should have a house he can well be proud of. The inter­ior will be finished throughout in in hardwood, stairs of maple, with tapestry brick with open fire place, and all modern conveniences, and when completed will be an ornament to the city.

Manual training school … Just so soon as the plans and spec­ifications come to hand from the de­partment of education, a start will be made on the manual training school, as also on the public school to be erected south of town. Archi­tect F. S. Rosseter has been engaged to supervise improvements to the main public school building.

Gambling arrests … S. A. Reid, proprietor of the Palace Cigar Store, has been arrested on a charge of conducting gambling games on his premises. He will come up for hearing on Monday next. Some seven or eight frequenters of his store were arrested at the same time. They were allowed out on their own recognisan­ces to appear at Monday’s hearing. The charge against Reid will he laid under section 443 of Criminal Code, an indictable offense. It is alleged that marked cards were used and are now in possession of the police.

Settlers coming … Mr. R. G. Thompson, member of one of the leading real estate firms in Winnipeg, has spent several days in the city this week, sizing up the capabilities of the district, the soil, and the climate, on behalf of numerous clients who are anxious to settle in East Kootenay. To say that Mr. Thompson is well satisfied with what he has seen after a close inspection and enquiry is putting the fact very mildly. Although this gentleman has had a large and successful experience in the colonization of various parts of British Columbia, he says, without, hesitation that, nowhere in the province are greater opportunities to be found by the settler, than in the Cranbrook district, and he is confident that during the coming season at least one hundred families will buy land and settle here.

Yahk news … Yahk was again visited by Rev. W. Brown of Moy­ie, who held service in the camp of the Yahk Lumber Co., taking for his lesson the “Parable of the Sower.” Miss Bessie Lythgoe accompanied the hymns on her violin. The service was well attended and greatly enjoyed.

Cranbrook Liberals … Elect officers for the ensuing year, Dr. J. H. King chosen for president. The following officers and executive for the present year were unanimously elected at a, meeting of the Cranbrook Liberal association, held Thursday evening, March the 7th. Hon. President — Sir Wilfrid Laurier. Hon. Vice-President — M. A. Macdonald. President — Dr. J. H. King. Vice-President — Ed. Paterson. Secretary — W. Halsall. Treasurer — J. E. Kennedy. Executive — F. J. Deane, Thos. M. Roberts, Jos. Jackson, W. S. Santo, R. E. Nafe, Geo. Hoggarth, J. R. McNabb, R. E. Beattie, Isaac Birtch, J. T. Laidlaw.

Public notice … (Water Act, 1909.) To all holders of land within the limits of Lot 4, Group 1, Kootenay District and to all holders of Water Records on Josephs Prairie Creek. Application of William B. Bardgett for the apportionment of part of the 300 inches of water from said creek recorded in favor of John T. Galbraith on the 23rd day of May 1872 for the purpose of irrigating Block 183 of the said lot 4, in the Townsite of Cranbrook according to a map or plan filed in the Land Registry Office at Nelson, B. C., as 6690; and for permission to change the point of diversion and the course of the ditch for the diversion of part of the said water, will be heard before me at my office on the 18th day of March, 1912 at eleven o’clock in the forenoon local time, under the authority of the said water act. Objections should be filed with me on or before the 11th day of March, 1912. Dated at Cranbrook, B. C. the 14th day of February, 1912. A. C. NELSON, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Lands for the Southern Division of East Kootenay.

New CPR stations … The Canadian Pacific railway is preparing plans for a number of new station buildings at western points this year. So rapidly has traffic at almost all points increased that new stations are required almost everywhere. Some of the centres listed this year as places where new and more commodious stations are to be built in South East Kootenay are Yahk, Galloway and Jaffray.

Morissey… Sometime ago through the columns of the Elk River Times I described a visit to deserted Morrissey. That was in the summer time, when beauty of nature excelled. I had occasion to visit the village again this week. A. single track led through the snow to the one occupied house. Bleakness and desertion were complete, and one was reminded of the stories they have heard of the snow clad plains of Siberia. It is reported however, that Morrissey will undergo considerable change soon. Let us hope from the ruins will spring up a prosperous townsite.

Future millionaire … Colonel Dougherty was down from Wild Horse Creek during the week. The colonel is one of the real old timers and figured largely in early mining excitements in East Kootenay. The colonel still holds claims on Wild Horse that he anticipates will place him in the millionaire class, when he can secure capital to operate, them.

Elko news … Mohammed V. of Turkey has an in­come of twenty millions a year. He is ill much of the time, but devoted to trout fishing. When his health permits, his English doctor, who gets the Cranbrook Herald, recommends a trip to Elko this summer, where he could regain his health, fish to his heart’s content, and spend his money without making a hog of himself. J. Pierport Morgan, who is spend­ing the winter in Egypt, is trying to buy the pyramids and sphinx to bring back to America. The Elko board of trade will, at their next regular meeting, offer Morgan a free site for his art collection.

Fort Steele news … The Bridges Lumber Company are just completing the erection of a large two story building at Fort Steele, opposite the Imperial hotel. The ground floor of the new building will be utilized for store purposes with a large warehouse at the rear. The second story is to be cut up into offices and bed rooms. B. H. Short, of this city, has the contract for papering.