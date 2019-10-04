It happened this week in Cranbrook: Week of September 29 – October 5, 1912

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

NEW PRIVATE SCHOOL … for boys and girls to be opened in this city under skilled directorate. What will be known as the King Edward School, will be opened shortly on Armstrong Avenue, in the Kenhy premises, just below the Presbyterian church. This new school will be conducted by the Misses Cherrington and Hodgson, both of whom are thoroughly trained experienced English teachers. Miss Cherrington holds a teacher’s, certificate from the Cambridge High Local, also an educational diploma from Birmingham University. Miss Hodgson, who is a specialist in deaf and dumb tuition, also holds a Cambridge High Local certificate. These ladies have enjoyed several years practical experience as teachers in England. In connection with this school there will be a kindergarten class for the little ones under the supervision of Miss Hodgson. Whilst it is the intention of the promoters to arrange for boarding pupils, this will not be possible at the outset, as they have been unable to secure adequate quarters, but in due course this difficulty will be overcome. For the present the school will be conducted simply as a day school, hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 2 to 4 p.m., the hours of the kindergarten being from 10 a.m. to 12 m. There will be four terms of ten weeks each. The curriculum will include: the three “R’s,” nature study, history, biography, scripture, physical culture, French, needlework, drawing, class singing, piano, etc. It is expected to commence the first term on Wednesday, September 11th. The Misses Cherrington and Hodgson come very highly recommended to Cranbrook. They have had years of experience in large centres of educational activity in England and, in addition to thorough scholastic training, will give special attention to the training of children in deportment.

BALLOON ASCENTION … The directors of the Agricultural Fall Fair have completed arrangements with the Vaughan Publishing company, of Chicago, for the appearance here during the coming fair, of Miss Dorothy DeVonda, who will make one balloon ascension and parachute drop each day of the fair. This will entail a heavy expense upon the fair managers and it is expected that the public will turn out in force to witness these exhibits.

POULTRY MEN … There will be a meeting of the Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock association on Friday evening, October 6th, at 12.30 o’clock in the government building. All local poultry men who have the welfare of the association at heart and the success of the poultry should make it their business to attend.

MUSICAL FARCE … With a bevy of exceptionally, pretty singing and dancing girls, a splendidly balanced company; Billy “Single” Clifford supported by that clever prima donna, Marie Welter, will be seen in the merriest of musical farces, “The Girl, The Man and The Game” at the Auditorium on Saturday. The success of this clever play the past season from coast to coast was little short of phenomenal. This season it will be seen to much better advantage, the company being improved by the addition of Miss Marie Welter and a very clever little singing and dancing soubrette, Miss Mae Collins, who was a feature the past season in “The Pink Lady” and at the Folies Bergere, in New York. The chorus will be up to the Clifford standard, which means much, and Billy will have the best and brightest selection of songs he has ever had in his long career. “The Girl, The Man and The Game” is a success with a capital “S” as Billy Clifford’s brand of comedy and dancing is delightfully pleasing.

WILMER ENTERTAINS A DUKE … His Grace the Duke of Sutherland came in from Golden by a special motor car and is a guest of Randolph Brucey. His Grace made the trip for the special purpose of examining the fruit lands in this neighborhood. He will return to Golden tomorrow.

OVERSEAS CLUB … On Friday, the 13th instant, the members of the club, will hold a benefit ball in the Auditorium in aid of Mr. Geo. Lynch, a member of the club, who has been incapacitated from following his employment. The best of music will he provided by the Guerrard orchestra and the Auditorium will be beautifully decorated by Messrs. Davis Bros., who have generously taken charge of same. Dancing will start at 10 p.m. — after the picture show — and those attending this hall will be assured of having a good time. Mr. C. H. Koocke will have charge of the floor. Light refreshments will be served. Tickets $1.50. Admit lady and gentleman. Extra lady ticket 50c. Tickets are now on sale and may be obtained from the following; committee: Mesdames E. Ismay, H. Gridley and Messrs. J. E. Beaton, F. Wood and L. Pearron. Come and help a good cause.

SIDEWALK … A good start has been made on the laying of the cement sidewalk on Baker street. It is surely a sight for sore eyes to see this modern sidewalk taking the place of the ramshackle board walk that has for too long done anything but credit to the, city’s chief thoroughfare. Work has also been restarted upon the sewerage system and is being pushed rapidly forward.

A TERRIBLE DREAM … The husband of a woman noted for her extravagance in dress had a terrible dream. He met a strange collection of animals—several foxes, a beaver and some seals—and they had no coats. He wondered, and then the beaver explained: “We were skinned for your wife’s furs.” The man smiled. “So was I!” he said.

FOR SALE.—8 acres of land, 3 dwellings, stables, hen houses, root cellar, back of hospital; never failing spring water, 680 feet frontage; would divide into 33 ft. lots; mare, harness, wagon and buggy. S. MacDonald

CANNING DEMONSTRATION … In the Carmen’s Hall on Tuesday afternoon some 30 or so members and several friends gathered together to see a practical demonstration on the canning of fruits. The demonstrator was Mrs. W. F. Doran and very attentive she found her audience because they were so interested with the subject that was being demonstrated to them so well. It was very evident that the lessons taught and learned at the meeting were taken to heart, for next morning several of the attendants were seen purchasing fruits, etc., having made up their minds that they too would do for themselves along the lines demonstrated by Mrs. Doran.

WEATHER REPORT … The Weather or Meteorological Report for the month of August for 1911 and 1912 compare very favorably the maximum reached a little higher this year but the minimum is exactly the same. This clearly proves that the climate in this district is regular and adds much to the calculations of the fruit growers and agriculturalists. The actual rainfall is a little lower but this was counterbalanced by the night mists that prevailed. AUGUST 1912 The Max August 23rd, 87 degrees: The Min 30th, 30 degrees: Rainfall 1.01 inches AUGUST 1911 The Max August 12th, 81 degrees The Min 20th, 30 degrees Rainfall 1.84 inches

PETTICOAT ADVICE … If a woman thinks she can be smart without considering the lines and material of her petticoat she is very much mistaken. As skirt foundations are still almost as tight as bolster slips the underskirt must be of the softest fabric and made to fit like skin. For best street wear the jupon, as the French call this article, is made oftener of crepe de chine than of silk. The skirt is gored closely over the hips and fits about the waist without a gather, thin plaited lace in Vandyke points or deep fringes trimming the bottom. The skirt matches the gown or else the color of the hat, for, as many outside skirts are slashed at the sides or rounded up over the instep, the petticoat frequently shows. A skirt for solid wear is a plain tailored affair of black satin without a stitch of trimming, this fastening at the left front with snap fasteners such as are used on gloves. A white satin skirt in the same model, curiously enough, is offered for linen coat suits in any color or white. The satins used for these underskirts are of the softest and finest sort, but women who have tried them declare that they are worth their price.

CURE FOR HEADACHE … headache is often the result of indigestion. No woman, however perfect of feature, can be truly beautiful when a racking pain draws her face full of fine lines and dulls the expression of the eyes. The next time you are suffering with headache try drinking a half glass of cold water into which has been squeezed the juice of half a lemon and a half teaspoonful of soda. The drink is not unpleasant.

BE AWARE … A man who sets by the fire; smokes his pipe and reads the newspaper, while his little frail wife carries the water and fuel, fixes up the fire to keep him warm, is not worthy of such a woman’s willingness.

WARDNER NEWS … The local band made their last appearance on the streets Friday evening, later adjourning to the Hall where they furnished free music for the most successful dance of the year. The boys are certainly to be congratulated for the class of music they have put up this season and we hope to see them all together in the spring

YAHK NEWS … The evening service held at the Yahk Camp on Monday evening drew a good attendance. The new organ arrived in good time and the service was composed of music and singing with short address from Mr. McGookin, of Moyie.

FRED WELLS INJURED … Mr. Fred Wells, who was at Calgary this week attending the big stampede, was injured in a wreck, caused by a run-away street car. Mr. Wells was sitting on a rear seat and was thrown from the car injuring his back. He was picked up unconscious and taken to the hospital. Mr. Wells is expected home by the first of the coming week.

STABBING … Van Horne Street, on Tuesday, was the scene of (what might have been a more serious matter than it was) a cutting affair when Frank Eggleson maliciously cut the wrist of a Chinaman clean through to the bone, by name Dan Lee. Upon a phone message being sent in Officer C. Baxter was almost immediately on the scone where he was directed to the Saratoga Restaurant where the man had gone after he had done the deed. Eggleson vigorously resisted arrest and on his way to the goal attempted to knife the constable, his attempt was happily frustrated and the knife taken from his possession. On Wednesday, the criminal was up before Justices J. A. Arnold and E. A. Hill on a charge of assault with intent to do bodily harm. In the evidence given, the Chinaman Dan Lee, said that he was a porter at several offices in the city and that he was then proceeding to one of the offices to work. He passed the accused near the Century restaurant who had two other men with him. Dan Lee went on to say that be had his hands in his pockets when the man slashed me across the wrist with a knife. The knife shown to him in court was immediately recognised. No word whatever passed between them before the blow was struck but afterwards I asked him what he had done it for. He replied that he would kill every Chinaman in the city. One of the Justices noticed a mark on the Chinaman’s trousers asked what it was, and Dan Lee replied that it was where he was struck clearly showing to the justices that if the hand had not been in the position it was more serious damage might possibly have been done. Dan said that he was walking quietly down the street and was surprised at the deed. Dr. Bell gave evidence of having dressed the wound and of having found that it was inflicted by a sharp instrument and of recent origin. Constable Baxter was next called and said that he was called by phone from the Victoria restaurant, when he arrived he saw the Chinaman with his hand bleeding fast and found out where the man had gone to who had done the cutting. He was found in the Saratoga restaurant when approached the man said that he was not going to jail and resisted the arrest with all his might. In his struggles on the way to the police station he several times fell down and had to literally be picked up. Upon reaching the Quain Electric Co., store he threatened to cut the heart out of the officer. The officer threw him on the ground and held him while a workman from the new building took the knife away, the man in his struggles even broke the chains he was held by. Chief Dow and Walker coming by assisted me then to the station. The accused had simply nothing to say in his defence. After hearing the evidence the Justices found that there was sufficient evidence to warrant the sending up of the accused for trial before a court of higher Jurisdiction.

One of the greatest forces for good or evil today is the moving picture show. Almost every hamlet, town and city in this great land have from one to several hundred of these shows. They are open to the public practically every evening, and in many places they are also allowed to do business on Sunday evenings. Now, it is not our purpose to condemn moving picture shows in general. We realise that proper moving pictures may have a very considerable educational value, but it is our intention to sound a note of warning in regard to these moving pictures, for we do believe that films are often sent out which ought not to be exhibited where children are allowed to be present. The power of suggestion is tremendous. Psychologists are realizing this fact more and more every day. And at no age is this power greater than in childhood, when the mind is plastic and easily influenced. Pictures which represent hold-ups, burglaries, and trickery of any kind, are responsible for many commitments to the reform school, for they leave suggestions in the minds of the young which sooner or later tend to work themselves out in such crimes. It is a well-known truth that a child is an imaginative being. Every child will unconsciously imitate that which it admires. If then the hero in a moving picture is represented as committing some act of trickery without being caught, how very natural that the child should try to do likewise. Since then we have this force with us, would it not be well for us to keep a vigilant eye on our children least they see pictures which are full of evil suggestions.