It Happened This Week in Cranbrook: June 23-29, 1912

Week June 23 – 29

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

WATERY GRAVE AT BULL RIVER … A sad fatality occurred at Bull River on Saturday morning, whereby two lumberjacks lost their lives. Hector McKinnon and a man named Merriman were the victims of the disaster. They were working on a ledge of rock, above the falls, where there had recently been a dynamite explosion. Heretofore, the ledge had been perfectly safe, upwards of twenty men working on it at one time. Presumably the dynamite had loosened the rock, for the lodge gave way, precipitating the two men into the water and partially burying them under the debris. The body of one of the men was recovered, but no word has been received of the other having been recovered as yet.

MOYIE AND KIMBERLEY CELEBRATIONS … Dominion Day, Monday July 1st, is to be right royally observed at Moyie and Kimberley. At Moyie the lake will be the great attraction and aquatic sports of all kinds, will form part of the day’s program. There will also be rock drilling contests, Caledonian sports and children’s sports. A grand ball will terminate proceedings in the evening. Specially reduced railroad fares have been secured for the occasion. A special coach will leave the city depot at 8.30 a.m. July 1st. Fare for the round trip will be $1.10. Visitors can return from Moyie either by the Flyer, at 9.30 p.m. or by special coach at midnight. A free motor boat trip on the lake will be provided all visitors. Anyone who has already enjoyed a day’s sport at Moyie knows that a good time is in store for all those who desire to spend their Dominion Day holiday at the city by the lake. At Kimberley very special preparations have been made for a grand Dominion Day celebration. Baseball and football matches figure on the programme, which includes a long list of athletic events of every description, for grownups as well as for the youth and beauty of both sexes. There will be a grand ball in the evening, to which free admission will be tendered all visitors and special prizes will be awarded the blest lady and gentleman waltzers.

MOYIE MINES … “The mining situation in British Columbia is very promising, and as soon as outside capital can be enlisted there are a number of properties that will speedily become valuable producers,” said D. J . Elmer, mining man of Cranbrook, B. C. on Sunday to the Spokesman Review. “The St. Eugene mine on Moyie Lake, which suspended operations the first of the year, has resumed with a small force, but it is anticipated that it will be worked at capacity before the summer is over. The property was one of the heaviest silver-lead producers in the district and its reopening means a great deal for the Cranbrook region. “The Aurora Mining & Milling company, operating the Aurora mine, across Moyie lake; from the, St, Eugene, under bound for two years from June 15, 1912, from the owners, J. H. Harvey of Vancouver, B. C.; Captain I. E. Sanborn of Portland, Ore., and O’. J. Johnson of Coeur d’Alene, is working steadily. We had a bound on the mine for two years previous to renewal and have expended about $40,000 in developing and equipping it since we took it over. About 20,000 tons of ore are blocked out, samples of which assay 35 per cent zinc, 20 per cent lead and 11 ounces in silver to the ton. Our ore is treated at the Alice Mill on Creston, BC. And we have shipped five cars of concentrates to the smelter at Trail, from which we have gotten excellent returns. The zinc market on the Canadian side is not as active as it is on the American side and we are storing our zinc concentrates in the hope of a better price later. We are running a tunnel on the No. 3 level, at a vertical depth of 1,600 feet, which will intersect the main lead showing on the surface. It is in 350 feet and we anticipate cutting the vein at 750 feet. We have a six-drill compressor at work and are making five feet a day. As soon as we tap the ledge we will install a 50- ton mill.”

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE … On Wednesday afternoon a meeting of the Women’s Institute was held at the residence of Mrs. Murgatroyd. Owing to the east bound train being an hour late Mrs. Davies, the speaker of the occasion, had a very limited time at her disposal to the disappointment of a gathering of about fifty or, sixty ladies and one poor lone man, who in spite of the cake and ice cream lavished upon him, seemed about as much at ease as a hen on a hot griddle. For lack of more time Mrs. Davies confined her remarks to floriculture and especially bulbs.

CRANBROOK DISCRIMINATED … The Herald last week briefly stated that land registry offices were to be established in East Kootenay district at Fernie and Cranbrook. At that time the Herald had not received the official notice contained in the Gazette. From this it appears that two land recording offices are to be established, one at Fernie and the other in Cranbrook. In delimiting the boundaries of these land recording offices, Cranbrook gets very much the worse of the deal, as a matter of fact Hon. W. H. Ross, has secured by far the best of the, deal and doubtless has practically cinched the land registry office for his section of East Kootenay, when that latter shall be established. It will be noted by the boundaries detailed in the Gazette, that the division of the territory into two land recording districts, gives Fernie district a large proportion of the territory, heretofore included in the Cranbrook district, in fact all east of Mayook, and maybe Mayook as well, is now included in the Fernie land recording district. This is a nasty crack at Cranbrook district and representations should immediately be made in the right quarters for a rectification of this absolutely unjustifiable discrimination against Cranbrook.

SHOWERS … The very mention of a shower these days is refreshing. We had one yesterday afternoon—two rather, both of them delightful. People dodged the one on their way to the other, which took place in the parlors of Mrs. J. D. Murray’s home on Fenwick avenue, Wednesday afternoon, June 26th, in honor of Miss Fanny Dick, whom one of Cranbrook’s most highly respected and best known young men has induced to leave a profession in which she had few equals, and none to surpass her. As a teacher Miss Dick is loved and honored by every pupil in Cranbrook school, from the highest room to the lowest. The warm regard she has won for herself was well attested by the numerous and beautiful gifts showered upon her this afternoon in the presence of the Cranbrook teaching staff and Miss Dick’s most intimate friends in Cranbrook. She had not received the slightest hint, and understood that she was assisting Mrs. Murray to receive, until little Ruth Elmer and Darwin, Murray struggled in with a laden basket, which they implored “Miss Chick” to help them carry, and behind them came Miss Vera Bradwin and Miss Eva Connelly with numerous larger packages. But Miss Dick recovered from her surprise and carried it off in a manner that made all proud of her, and when she began to untie her gifts, and they were passed around among the quests, laughter and gay chat filled the rooms. Then refreshments were served. Mr. Logan had cut the choicest blooms from the school plants, to assist in adorning the reception parlor for the occasion. All the ladies were in light, summer dresses, and the scene was a most pleasing one, which, together with the evidences and expressions of warm friendship and good wishes, will make the happy occasion one of Miss Dick’s brightest memories, and make her feel when she returns to Cranbrook that she is making her home among kind friends.

BANFF – WINDERMERE AUTO ROAD … A large party of surveyors attached to the geological department of the Dominion government, with Mr. McLean, of Ottawa, as chief, and Mr. Chipman, as assistant, are busily engaged in carrying out the work so ably commenced last year of making a survey for mapping purposes of part of the East Kootenay district. The area allotted for the year is 700,000 square miles and will be covered by triangulations and photography. Mr. Harvey J. Haffner, C.E., contractor for The Banff-Windermere Automobile Road was here last week in connection with his contract. He says work will at once be started from this end commencing at Vermillion in order to unite more quickly with what is being done from Castle Mountain end, on the C.P.R. main line.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH NEWS … Rev. W. K. Thompson has arrived in town to take charge of the Presbyterian Church in this city. For the present he is the guest of Mr. and Mrs. A. A. MacKinnon, but in the course of a day or two will move into the manse. Mr. Thompson will conduct both services at the Presbyterian Church on Sunday. The formal induction service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NO SHOW … Great disappointment was caused in town today by the failure of the 101 Wild West show to put on a performance. The show was late in arriving and the rain added to their difficulties, so that the manager finally decided not to hold a performance, as they had to leave at six o’clock for Lethbridge. There would have been a record breaking attendance had a performance been given, the town being literally crowded with visitors from outside points, all anxious to see the show.

SOUTH COUNTRY MINES … Tobacco Plains are attracting considerable attention among mining men. H. Jones, a mining man of considerable note from Phoenix, B.C., visited the Independence Mine and said that showings are of a high grade and that there is sufficient ore in sight to induce capital to take hold of it. There are also the Copper Kettle, the Copper King, the Midnight, and the Blue Bird and none of these mines are recent discoveries, but are known to have the goods. The only reason for their lying dormant being a lack of transportation facilities. The activity of the Milwaukee railroad is causing capitalists to visit the properties and within a few weeks some of these mines will be working. Roosville Pass is the short cut into the north fork of the Flathead River.

EXPERIMENTAL ORCHARD FOR CRANBOOK … Mr. W. F. Gurd, president of the board of trade, is at present in Victoria, and while there he is fully alive to the needs of Cranbrook city and district. He has made it his business to wait upon the minister of agriculture, Hon. Price Ellison, and discuss with him the question of an experimental orchard for this district. As will be recalled a site for one was selected, but as it happened to be on the ranche of that good Grit, Jos. Brault, the minister’s partisan leanings would not permit of its being retained. Now, however, he apparently realizes the stupidity of his conduct in the matter and has given President Gurd a positive assurance that an experimental orchard will be established in Cranbrook district at once. Not satisfied with promising the immediate establishment of an experimental orchard in the district, Mr. Price Ellison has given Mr. Gurd his personal assurance that he will actively join with the Dominion authorities in securing the establishment, in this district, of an experimental farm. Keep it up Price Ellison, Cranbrook district warrants generous treatment at the hands of the government and it will well repay every cent expended in the encouragement of the farming and horticultural industries. Hearty congratulations must be extended to President Gurd for his good work in this connection.