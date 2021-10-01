It happened this week in Cranbrook

September 26 – October 2: Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives by Dave Humphrey

1914

CRESTON NEWS … Up to the present, six Austrian residents have reported themselves to Provincial Constable Forrester. These are practically all the un-naturalized foreigners in the valley.

BANFF HIGHWAY … The work on the Banff-Windermere automobile road is being brought to a conclusion for this year. Work on it will probably be stopped in about another month’s time. By then it is estimated that seventeen miles will have then been built on the western division from where it leaves the main wagon road from Golden to this place and that twenty-two miles will have been completed on its northern section from where it leaves the main line of the Canadian Pacific Railway at Castle. In addition to this the road will have been “roughed out” for some further distance on the western end to enable the newly arrived settlers pre-empting in the Kootenay River valley to use it as a sleigh road during the winter season. The completed work will leave in the neighborhood of thirty-four miles to be tackled next year. In addition to its natural beauty of mountain scenery, which the road passes through in its passage across two mountain ranges, it will go by especial points of interest in the ochre beds of the Vermilion River, the high red cliffs of iron deposits, the pictograph markings made by so long gone Indians on their war forages and the famous radio-active Sinclair hot springs, which have recently been in part developed.

FORT STEELE NEWS … Some little sensation was polling here Thursday last, when McGillivary, the leather artist came back from Cranbrook. The local bums had a thirst on that night and they started the tin cans going to the tune of “What is Home Without a Wife,” but Mac wasn’t having any.

INTERESTING TRIP THROUGH WAR ZONE … Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Cline returned on Monday from a three months’ honeymoon trip and have secured the Benedict residence on Baker Hill, where they will reside. Mr. Cline has resumed his position as chief train dispatcher on the Canadian Pacific railway. They report a most enjoyable trip having visited several European countries and they were in Italy when war broke out and witnessed the mobilization of troops in several countries. They sailed from Boston for Naples stopping at the Azores, Madeira Islands, Algiers and Gibraltar en route. They made a trip to the Swiss border but turned back on the rumors of war and were in Florence when the declaration of war was made. They proceeded immediately to Venice and were forced to remain there for some time. Finally a British boat, the White Star liner “Cretic” landed at Genoa to rescue British subjects and they sailed for England on August 12th. A British gunboat accompanied them a short way out of the harbor. A. German cruiser was reported near Corsica but they were unmolested and stopped at Gibraltar for further instructions. They were told to proceed with the advice to “keep off the regular course”. Twenty-four hours out from Gibraltar the passengers were scared by the rapid approach of a cruiser without flag. It came within 300 yards and then hoisted a British flag and instructed the captain of the “Cretic” that the course was clear of the enemy and to proceed on the regular course. The passengers were forbidden to use the lights until within a day’s run of Liverpool when lights were all used as usual.

GRAND CONCERT AND ENTERTAINMENT … Very special note should be taken by the music-loving public of the concert to be given in the new hall of St. Mary’s school, corner of Norbury and Kains, on the evening of Tuesday next, 6th October. This will unquestionably be the leading musical treat of the season so far and should by no means be missed by those whose ear is attuned to melody or by those interested in the matter of public education and the mental advancement of our children. It should be borne in mind that these schools are not permitted to participate in the very large public grants made for the uses of general education by the Dominion and are therefore severely handicapped financially, especially in their starting when a heavy load or debt for building purposes has to be overcome. The proceeds of the coming entertainment will be entirely demoted to procuring the necessary books, blackboards and general school equipment required by the fifty or sixty children now availing themselves of the educational advantages of the institution.

SPECIAL MEETINGS IN THE METHODIST CHURCH … Rev. J. P. Westman, field secretary of Young People’s and Sunday School Work, in the Methodist church, for Alberta and British Columbia, is spending a month in East Kootenay. He will be here from October 6th to October 12th. While in Cranbrook Mr. Westman will hold meetings every night, commencing at 8 p.m., in the Bible Class room of the Methodist church, at each of which he will deliver an address illustrated with new lantern slides. He will also hold meetings for church workers at an hour to be announced later after Mr. Westman’s arrival here. All of these meetings are to be of an educational and an inspirational nature, and are open to the public. This is to be a week of exceptional worth, do not fail to take advantage of it. Mr. Westman will preach in the Methodist church at both services Thanksgiving Day.

FIRST REGIMENTAL DANCE A SUCCESS … “On with the dance let joy be un-confined” are the famous words descriptive of the great military ball which preceded the history making battle of Waterloo. The military ball at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening was not broken into by the “cannon’s opening roar”, but it was equally resplendent with youth, beauty and chivalry and a wonderful fantastic weaving of patriotic colors, flags and bunting. The first regimental ball of the East Kootenay Regiment Light Infantry was undoubtedly a success. The decorations were profuse and one of the largest assemblages of the present season participated in the festivities. Companies C. and D. were the hosts at this affair, which was given to assist in raising funds for their needed equipment. The recently organized ladies’ Club provided the refreshments, the proceeds of which are also to be used for a patriotic purpose. Dancing commenced at 9.30 and the hall in the early part of the evening was crowded to capacity. The Cranbrook orchestra furnished the music and the program was arranged with a great variety of dances calculated to inspire all of the devotees of Terpsichore. From the success of the initial effort it is expected that the military balls will lead the procession during the coming winter or as long as the war lasts. Numbers of men are likely to be chosen from the East Kootenay regiment for active service at the front in the immediate future and every effort in their behalf will meet with a ready response from the citizens.

GRAND MISTRESS VISITS LODGE … . A very pleasant meeting was held at the Orange hall last Monday evening, September 28th, when the Star of the West Lodge, No. 93, Ladies’ Orange Benevolent Association, was visited by Mrs. John J. Tulk, of Vancouver, W. M. Grand Mistress of B. A. Ladies Orange lodges. Mr. R. S. Garrett, W. M. of the local Royal Orange Lodge, acted as chairman of the meeting and introduced Mrs. Tulk in a few well-chosen words of welcome. Mrs. Tulk responded, speaking at some length, dealing with the objects of the ladies’ association, showing the great progress being made by the order throughout the Dominion and Newfoundland. She also touched on the events of the day in relation to the war in which the Empire was involved at the present time and gave great praise to the women of Canada, who exhibited great bravery and courage when the call came from England for the husbands, fathers and sons — who were needed to defend the honor of the Empire. Short addresses were delivered by John J. Tulk, P. G M. of G. B. C. of I; R. S. Garrett; M. McEachern and R. A. Fraser. Several ladies also spoke showing that they were very enthusiastic in the work of the ladies’ order. The lodge was then opened in due form and the work of the first and second degrees was exemplified by the Grand Mistress The next meeting will be held on next Monday evening. The meeting closed with the singing of the National Anthem.

BORN … At the Cottage hospital on Saturday, September 19th, to Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Walkley, of this city, a daughter.

OWIE … Eddie Walsh, the little six-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Walsh sustained a fractured leg last Saturday and is confined to the St. Eugene Hospital. He was riding on the rear of a wagon and accidentally caught his foot in the spokes of one of the wheels.

WATER WORKS … About fifty men were put on the city water works last Monday morning uncovering the mains on Edwards Street. It is expected that it will take about two weeks to finish the necessary improvements most of which will be made in Edwards Street and the cross streets adjoining. Messrs. Hotson, Leder and Goode, the contractors, are in charge of the work and are laying the new mains wherever necessary to uncover the old pipes.

DELIGHTED WITH VISIT … R.A. Anderson, Grand Patriarch of the Grand Encampment I.O.O.P. of British Columbia, paid Durham Encampment, No. 12, an official visit Wednesday evening. The local members entertained him right royalty. In the afternoon of Wednesday he was driven by automobile over the St. Mary’s country and in the evening he was banqueted and welcomed by a large number of the members. Speeches, songs and instrumental music were indulged in until a late hour. Mr. Anderson, who is an alderman of the city of Victoria, left on the noon train today highly delighted with the time spent In Cranbrook.

CRANBROOK BOYS … The following Cranbrook boys are serving with the Royal Highlanders of Canada, thirteenth provisional battalion: Company A: G. Knight; Company B: F. C. Edge. D. MacLennan, J. G. B. Dalziel, F. Roxelli, A. Proudfoot, E. E. Hore. H. E. H. Trew, K. Spencer, G. Kay; Company C: R. E. Hartnell, J. Wild. A. McAuley, D. S. Martin; Company D: P. M. McAskill; Company E: E. Gyde, J. Cameron, W. H. Templeman, F. Brown, S. Hummell, C. McCowan, M. M. McAuley; Company F: J. Higginbotham. G. Jones; Company G: J. Twomley; Company H: J. F. McLean, and L. Adair.

RYCKMANS RETURN … Mr. and Mrs. S. W. Ryckman returned home last Monday from a month’s visit with the family of their son, P. H. Ryckman at Lovena, Saskatchewan. They report an enjoyable visit. The crops in that section have been an almost total failure this year and the problem of feeding the people as well as the stock of the district will be an acute one the coming winter. There is apparently no sale for stock in that section and no feed as the government is buying the whole available supply for war purposes and prosperous farmers with much stock on their hands are in a quandary regarding the solution of the problem. One threshing outfit completed its season’s run in five days. Many are leaving the district for the winter, expecting to return again next spring. Last year they had exceptionally good crops in that country and most of the farmers were in good condition financially except for the present exigencies of the situation.

SWIMMING CLASS … The swimming pool has boon well patronized throughout the summer, and a good patronage, outside the class members, continues. The water is maintained at a temperature of 73 degrees. All classes of the gym are now in full swing under the able direction of Physical Instructor Alf. Mirams whom the “boys” have dubbed “MI” for short. The junior class in swimming and gym work is much larger than last year and is full of “popper”. The working and high school boys’ class is also more than double that of last year, the members of this class are in the club most every night and are rounding into splendid shape. The senior class is also larger than last year and is developing very fast. There is also a class doing advance work, which will surprise the friends of the club at an exhibition to be given the first week of November. The ladies’ class is much larger than last year and is very enthusiastic. Ladies who wish to enter a senior class for light work should make application at once to Mr. Mirams as a class of this nature is being formed.