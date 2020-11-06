It happened this week in Cranbrook

November 1 – 7: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Moyie news … On Monday at noon a thief managed to get into the store of Mr. J. W. Fitch and robbed the till of $7.50. Mr. Fitch had just left the building a few minutes and did not lock the lower door when his assistant, Mr. Roy Birch, returned and seeing the door was not locked he turned the key, so the robbery must have occurred in the time which elapsed between Mr. Fitch’s leaving the building and the return of his assistant. This was only a few moments and shows that the thief must have been familiar with the surroundings.

About a month ago some seven dollars was stolen from the till of Mr. Fitch and a sum of money was also taken from Mr. Foote’s store. This petty thieving is getting a little too common in our town and the matter should be investigated at once.

Ouch … While working at the flume on the Kootenay river near the Crow’s Nest camp, No. 8, Mr. Mr. Hayes was struck by a log and hurled a distance of about 25 feet. His injuries are of a serious mature, consisting of a badly broken hip and several small bones as well. His injuries were attended to by Dr. Davis, after which he was removed to the hospital the next day.

Reprieve requested … Efforts to secure a reprieve for Bruno Cutri, condemned to hang at Nelson on January 8th for the Murder of Felice Zappia on September 16th last, are being made by P. F. Wilson, counsel for the prisoner, according to advices received in Nelson from Cranbrook. Steps are being taken, it is said, to bring the matter to the attention of the Minister of Justice with a view to saving Cutri from the gallows.

Court case … A case of considerable Interest was heard in high court here, on last Thursday before Judge Murphy and a local jury was a claim for $5,000 damages for defamation of character, the plaintiff being Robert Kellock and the defendant James Bates, both former citizens. A few months ago Bates erected the Tourist hotel at Bull River and employed Kellock as bartender. At the end of nine days Kellock was discharged and Bates is said to have claimed that Kellock had taken considerable of his money. Kellock was given judgment for $1 and costs.

Arena rink & shooting gallery … Since taking over the arena rink Mr. W. H. Johnson has been diligently working to get ready for the winter sport. He had ice started last week but the warm weather the first of the week melted it out and dashed his hopes for early skating. He thinks now that the next change of weather will occur about November 15th and that he may have skating about that time.

Several changes have been made in the interior of the rink. The refreshment booth has been fixed up with new windows and repairs made in the roof so that a comfortable booth is now in shape. This will be in charge of Mrs. Johnson who will serve all manner of refreshments during the skating season.

Mrs. Wallinger’s orchestra has been engaged to disperse music two nights each week during the winter.

The ladies’ dressing room has been made more comfortable with new paint, wall matting and other little accessories.

The office has been enlarged, painted and new linoleum laid. In connection with the office new skate boxes have been fitted up which will be for rent to patrons for the season.

Each skate locker has a private key. These are close to the office stove which will insure warm boots for those who use them.

Mr. Johnson also intends installing a shooting gallery in the rink. This will be fitted with a sixteen inch tube the entire length of the rink, providing a range 190 feet long. Every precaution will be taken to ensure absolute safety.

Letter to editor … Dear Sir: Kindly permit me space for a few lines in your paper, as we are troubled with rabbits in our vicinity. They are getting to be quite a nuisance, burrowing under sidewalks and buildings. We had a lot of young maples destroyed last spring by these pests, and it looks as if the same thing will happen again, if something is not done.

I have frequently made complaints but that seems to do very little good. If anyone wishes to keep rabbits all well and good, but they should be kept under control, and not turned loose to become a nuisance to all the neighbors.

New store … Next Monday W. B. McFarlane is opening a new store in the old Pye building, which has been purchased by Mr. McFarlane and will be known as the McFarlane building in future.

An $11,000 stock of gents’ furnishing goods will be on sale next Monday.

Mr. E. C. Stata, of Calgary, has arrived in the city and will be the manager for the new store.

A large stock of men and children’s boots and shoes have been ordered and will be placed in the stock later.

The new store will inaugurate an innovation among Cranbrook stores in that it will be a strictly cash store.

Mr. McFarlane states that he has had this matter under consideration for a long time and as his principal object in starting the new store was to endeavor to keep much of the money now being sent out of town at home and that in order to do this he would have to sell at a very close margin, which is impossible under credit conditions. He has therefore established a strictly cash store and believes that with this system he can give a much better service, sell at a closer margin and conduct the business to better advantage for his customers as well as himself.

Earn $15 to $35 weekly … The demand for Trained Nurses is ever increasing and Doctors will not assume responsibility without a Trained Nurse. The Home Study Course in Nursing, which the Rochester Nurses Institute gives students, appeals to thousands. Their graduates command from $15.00 to $35.00 weekly. The Rochester Nurses Institute will thoroughly train anyone from eighteen years to sixty, and give Diploma when Course is completed. Write today for Free Booklet. Rochester Nurses Institute 508 Institute Bldg., Rochester, N.Y.

Hallowe’en party … A very successful Hallowe’en entertainment was given by the pupils of the public school here last Friday evening. There was a large gathering of the parents and friends of the pupils at the school house and at about 8 o’clock the visitors were startled by weird groans from the ghosts, which were abroad that night. The ghosts were represented by five of the young girls from the senior division and they certainly acted their difficult parts well. After several Hallowe’en tricks had been played off on the guests the programme began and although rather short, it was very good and much appreciated by the audience. The little tots from the primary room sang a Pixie chorus, which was warmly applauded and the wee girls Fairy chorus was received with enthusiasm by the audience. The Brownies and Fairies from the senior room also acted their various parts very well and were a credit to the school. At the close of the programme refreshments were served and then games were enjoyed by the children in the junior room. During the evening a vote of thanks was proposed to the teachers by Mr. J. W. Fitch, which was warmly responded to by those present. It is worth mentioning the fact that no practical jokes were played off by the youth of Moyie this year. No property was destroyed or injured, as the children were provided with occupation of a more elevated nature and this is educating them along the right lines.

Crowded house … Every seat at the Rex theatre was sold early Wednesday morning for the production of the great photo biblical play, “From the Manger to the Cross.” This play is not only a startlingly realistic biblical production but one of the greatest picture productions ever secured for moving pictures. It was made at an expense of $300,000, the whole cast for the production travelling to Palestine and the various scenes of the play were enacted as closely as possible upon the very place where they were really supposed to have happened during the life of Christ. The pictures will be reproduced again tonight and tomorrow night. A part of the proceeds of the play is being donated to the Young Men’s Club and a special church choir rendered anthems during the performance. The choir is composed of Misses Belau, Stewart, Eager and Messrs. Randall, Racklyeft and Ashworth. The orchestra has also been augmented for the occasion by James Austin and Joe Kennedy, with clarinet and trombone, making a full six piece orchestra.

Baptist church … The 12th anniversary of the First Baptist church, this city, will be observed with appropriate services on Sunday and Monday. The motto that the pastor, Rev. E. O. Kendall, will present to the church in all the meetings will be “My endeavor to make this year the best year in the history of my church.”

Anniversary supper and concert will be held on Monday evening. Beginning at 5.30 the ladies of the church and congregation will serve supper, to which all the public are invited. At 8.00 p.m. a concert will be held in the church. The best local talent in matters literary and musical will contribute to the programme.

The Baptist church is now spending $200.00 plumbing the parsonage and making needful repairs to the meeting house. To discharge this amount, special offerings are asked at the meetings on Sunday, and on Monday a silver collection will be taken at the door. No admission fee will be charged.

Schubert concert … The Auditorium was well filled last Friday night when the Schubert Symphony club rendered an excellent programme. The ladies’ quartette proved to be a nicely balanced aggregation and its programme was thoroughly enjoyed. Miss Leita Colder, the soprano, was certainly a pleasant surprise to the audience and her beautiful tones and wonderful control were keenly appreciated. Her rendition of the “Aria” from “The Barber of Seville” was very good.

Miss Hazel Corby gave a couple of recitations and Miss Purcell sang a contralto solo in good style.

Thomas V. Purcell is deserving of special mention as a violinist. His work is of a high order, technique and tone being exceptionally fine. His numbers, “Hungarian Dance,” by Brahms, and “Scherzo Tarantella,” by Wieniawski, were greeted with hearty applause.

The closing numbers of the programme, a combination of instrumental and vocal music, were tastefully rendered and were warmly applauded.

The Knights of Columbus realized a neat sum for the St. Eugene hospital from the proceeds of the entertainment.

Poultry show … The Provincial Poultry show will be held this year in Grand Forks on December 9th to 13th. Interior chicken fanciers generally are making every effort to make this show a success, as it will to a large extent determine whether or not the interior people will have another show. A number of local poultry men are preparing for the show and it is expected Cranbrook will be well represented when the big exhibition is opened. The prize list is now ready for distribution. It represents $2,500 in prize money and $1,000 in cash, trophies and special prizes for poultry and pet stock exhibits. Those desiring a copy of the prize list should make application to the secretary, W. E. Hadden, Grand Forks.

News from Baynes … Almost every available seat was filled last Sunday evening at the Presbyterian service in Baynes. The large crowd came to hear the Rev. C. L. Cowan preach on “Quo Vadis” or the “Destiny of Man.” This was the third sermon of a series on man. Annie Muit came home from Fernie hospital on Saturday. She is well; but it is doubtful whether a permanent cure has been effected. Welcome news that a butcher’s shop is shortly to be established in Waldo comes to hand. Mr. Blunt, of Flagstone, will be the retailer of the flesh. This is a step in the right direction. Waldo and Baynes people should make it a point to support the local man.