It Happened This Week In Cranbrook

Week August 18 -24

Dave Humphrey

Items compiled from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

END OF CONTEST … The “Prospector’s” Contest has passed into history. The end came last Saturday night and the success which has attended the venture was more than could have been anticipated. The great increase in circulation for the “Prospector” proves the success of the campaign. The idea of the contest was not to make money so much as it was to secure circulation and widen the scope of usefulness of the leading weekly newspaper of the Kootenays. And the candidates who participated in the voting contest are all well satisfied. The rivalry throughout was of a friendly nature and the results accomplished by the various contestants not only proves their ability and ambitiousness but also their popularity with a host of friends and supporters. Almost six million votes were polled during the campaign. Robert A. Pye, the youngest candidate in the field, won the capital prize automobile with a total of nearly two and a half million votes. He had a lead of almost a million and a quarter votes over the second contestant. This is surely a record for weekly newspaper contests and it is doubtful if ever a contestant reached this high mark in contests of a similar nature. On Monday, Master Pye received a certified cheque for the $700 cash prize in preference to the automobile as advertised. Miss Annie Weise was second on the list and carries off the Upright Grand Piano.

BAPTIST CHURCH … Come one, come all to the Elocutionary contest for a silver medal, Tuesday, 27th, at 8 o’clock in the Baptist Church. Three competent judges will award the medal. Admittance free. A silver collection will be taken to buy a steroptican.

AT THE AUDITORIUM … At the Auditorium tonight a special line of films has been selected including the following:—“A Fool’s Head employed in a bank,” a sidesplitting comedy. Scenes on the Nile, educational. The Miracle of the Necklace, a good comedy, also the Troubadour. These films are all specially selected for tonight.

ROAD TO PILOT BAY? … Alex Henderson and C. O’Neil leave on Monday for the St. Mary’s country to look over the country as to the possibilities of building a wagon road over the mountains to Pilot Bay.

BULL RIVER NEWS … T. H. Cassidy, of Bull River, was in town on Tuesday for the purpose of being sworn in as Postmaster for Bull River. Wm. Shad has the contract for carrying the mails between Wardner and Bull River. Mrs. T. H. Cassidy of Bull River paid a visit to Cranbrook this week for the purpose of visiting the doctor on behalf of her little boy who has been ailing for some time. Mrs. Cassidy was the guest of Miss J. Bridges during her stay.

KINDERGARTEN … Mrs. R. A. Racklyeft is again opening her Kindergarten School in the Carmen’s Hall on Monday, August 26, to which she is devoting a good deal of attention for the future benefit of her pupils. The coming season is one to which she is looking forward to as being the best she has ever had.

HAPPY WEDDING … A pleasing ceremony was performed by the Rev. W. K. Thomson, Presbyterian Minister, when he joined in the holy bonds of matrimony Henry Abel Gammon and Jeannie Terrace on Tuesday at their home on Hanson avenue. Both the participants are well known and received the congratulations of their many friends who wished them long life and happiness.

CEMENT SIDEWALKS … The Board of Works has about completed all necessary arrangements for the construction of cement sidewalks on Baker Street. As soon as the cement and concrete mixer arrive work will commence. All property owners on both sides of the street have signed the necessary agreement, and sidewalks will be constructed from the corner of Baker and Van Horne streets east to the Hanson block on Norbury avenue on the south side, and from the Imperial bank on the north side of Baker street as far east as the Edison Theatre.

OPERA HOUSE … The new Opera House is rapidly approaching completion and when finished will be a source of pleasure and joy for many years.

NEW AUTO … W. B. McFarlane received his new McLaughlin Automobile from the City Garage Co. It is a 45 horsepower machine and a beauty.

GAME LAWS … Beaver may not be killed in British Columbia until November 15, 1913. Wapita, or Elk, may not be killed until September 1st., 1914. Moose are protected in the Columbia District until Sept. 1, 1914. In West Kootenay Grouse of all kinds with the exception of Prairie Chicken, may be killed from September 2nd, to December 31st, 1912. Ducks, Geese and Snipe may be killed from September 2nd, to February 28th. An open season for Grouse of all kinds including Prairie chicken has been declared in the Fernie, Columbia, and Cranbrook Riding from September 2nd until October 18th. 1912.

CASE DISMISSED … In the police court on Tuesday Magistrate Joseph Ryan disposed of a case from Kimberley. A man named Carroll preferred a charge against Harry Drew, the well-known hotel keeper, of that place, of not properly adjusting the barroom curtains, so as to leave an unrestricted view of the bar on Sunday. Upon the complainant’s evidence it was established that the curtain could be seen over from the sidewalk, but not from the roadway, which is fully a foot and a half lower than the sidewalk. In view of this fact, the magistrate dismissed the case, assessing the complainant, Carroll, costs to the amount of $14.

IMPORTANT VISITORS … V. Hyde Baker entertained a distinguished party of visitors from the old country this week, Including Colonel and Mss. Cavendish, Lord Ghesham, and Captain Sartorius, who are enjoying a tour of Canada. Mr. Baker showed the visitors the sights of the city and drove them around the district in his motor car. They were greatly delighted with the scenery and the evidences of prosperity on every hand.

ANOTHER INSPECTION OFFICE … An incident that came to the attention of the Herald, a day or two ago, is worthy of note, with a view to some action on the part of department of agriculture. A young man came to town from Calgary with a view of engaging in the nursery business. He intended importing a large quantity of fruit and other trees from England and Sweden, but found upon enquiry, that said trees would all have to be shipped on from Cranbrook to Vancouver, to undergo inspection. It appears that there is only the one inspection office in this province, necessitating a great deal of expense and delay to importers of trees from foreign parts. It would appear to be reasonable to suggest the advisability of establishing an examination bureau in the up country for the convenience of settlers, now rapidly pouring into all parts of the South East Kootenay district.

JAFFRAY NEWS … Quite a little excitement has been aroused in the vicinity of Jaffray over the staking of iron claims on Sand Creek. Dr. Ings, an Alberta expert, has been the leading spirit in this movement, and already there is a diamond drill at work on the property. Upwards of two dozen claims have been staked so far.

NEWS FROM ELKO … The Queen Bees of Baynes, Waldo and Whitemouth are giving a grand ball Tuesday, August 27th. It will be the swellest affair ever held in the valley. The music will be furnished by Signor Macaroni, of Coal Creek’s celebrated orchestra, with several assistants. These musicians have played before the King Edward in Fernie, also Steve Wallace, and other notables. The ladies are past masters at entertaining and everybody can depend on a very pleasant evening. The proceeds go to the building fund for a new church, and the Ladies Guild will spread the gospel of sunshine and any persons unable to enjoy themselves will be given the services of a doctor free of charge. Quite a number of potted geraniums from Elko will be there with their glad rags on, looking as wise as a Brazilian admiral when his father’s on a drunk. Remember the date. It’s impossible to forget the place. It will be time and money, well spent.

AUTO RIDE … Motor cars are called a number of hard names, but nothing like the ones you see on the C.P.R. sleepers. Now Billy Kerr calls his car Seaside but if you were riding with him going through a slough you’d think you were in mid ocean.

ST EUGENE HOSPITAL …The new concrete and brick wing of the St. Eugene hospital, erected from the plans of James J. O’Gara, architect, Calgary and Cranbrook, by George R. Leask is thoroughly deserving of a visit if for no other reason than that it illustrates the wonderful advance of medical science since the days, back in 1897, when the Sisters of Providence took charge of those stricken by the terrible epidemic of typhoid which swept this locality during the construction of the Crow’s Nest branch of the C.P.R. as well as the material progress of the city and district which it serves so faithfully and beneficially. The new wing extends west from about the center of the main building and consists of three floors with a well, carried in a very handsome and imposing brick castellated turret, for a specially large and roomy electric operated elevator, connecting the ground floor with the others. This convenience, the first passenger lift to be installed in Cranbrook will be in place within the next two weeks or so.

SENATOR’S VISIT … Hon. Senator Wilson, or Montreal, the well-known member of the wholesale liquor vendor of Boivin and Wilson, was a visitor in town the first of the week, the guest of Mayor A C. Bowness. Mr. Bowness took the senator all around the city and out into the surrounding districts. Senator Wilson was particularly impressed with the St. Mary’s Prairie district, and intimated to Mayor Bowness that this section was the best portion of British Columbia he had struck in a visit through to the coast. The senator was given an opportunity to enjoy some fishing, and successfully landed several fine fish, but not without humorous incidents that occasioned Cory Dow, one of the party, frantic amusement. The senator was greatly impressed with the district surrounding Cranbrook and may in the near future income a larger investor in land hereabouts.

CEMETERY PLOTS … It was resolved that fraternal orders desirous of purchasing lots in the cemetery, will be charged $6 per lot, for not less than 10 lots.