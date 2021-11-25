It Happened This Week in Cranbrook: 1914

For the week of Nov. 21-27

1914

KILLED IN CRANBROOK YARDS … Life and all its great uncertainties was brought home to one of Cranbrook’s prominent families this week when Mr. J. P. Leslie, was suddenly and accidentally killed in the C.P.R. yards by being struck by a switch engine. The accident occurred on last Tuesday morning at ten o’clock, Mr. Leslie being on his usual routine duties of filling the switch lights near the station. He was walking in the center of the track when the switch engine, at work in the yards, struck him, killing him instantly. Mr. Leslie was an old and faithful employee of the C.P.R., having served as gardener and assistant baggage man for the past eight years. He was a familiar figure about the station platform and always obliging and courteous toward the public. An inquest was held at the MacPherson undertaking parlors on Wednesday evening, the jury returning a verdict of accidental death, attaching no blame to anyone. James Percy Leslie was born in Manchester. England, on October 17th. 1855, and was over 59 years of age. He was attached to a broker’s office in the Cotton Exchange for many years. He was married to Miss Jeon C. Anderson in Manchester, England, on September 2nd. 1891. Two children were born to them. They are Donald Leslie, commercial telegrapher at Calgary, Alberta, and Mrs. Mowbray Ormston, of this city. The family removed to Canada in 1906 coming directly to Cranbrook. Mr. Leslie acquired 320 acres of land one mile south of the city, and now owns one of the finest improved properties in the district. Two years ago he subdivided a portion of his farm into Buena Vista Gardens, plots of which were placed on the market and sold. Mr. Leslie was one of the first to interest himself in the Boy Scout movement and it was largely through his efforts that the movement was started in Cranbrook. He was also connected with the organization of the Overseas club and was a staunch member of that society. Funeral services will be held from Christ Church on next Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock, conducted by Kev. E. P. Flewelling.

RANCHER AT CRESTON BURNED TO DEATH … Yesterday morning Hugo Haro was burned to death and two friends who were stopping with him were so badly burned that one of them may not recover. Haro had lighted the fire which did not burn fast enough and while in the act of throwing coal oil on the smouldering wood, an explosion occurred and he was immediately covered with fire and before he could get out of the house was overcome and the house taking fire he was burned to death. His two friends were unable to render any assistance. They were still in bed when the explosion occurred and in making their escape were so severely burned that had not the neighbors noticed the house on fire all three would have perished. The injured were taken to Nelson hospital on the afternoon train. Haro is a Finlander who had located on a 20-acre plot and was specializing in poultry. Deceased leaves a widow and three small children in Bellview.

DONATIONS TO BELGIAN RELIEF FUND … The following donations to the Belgian Relief Fund have been received this week: Teaching staff Central Public school, $35.75: L. J. Cranstan, $5.00: Eighteen new suits of clothes, eight dozen new shirts at the Mission, Father Lambot: Sunday School Knox church, 1 quilt.

GROCERY STORES … Announcement is made elsewhere in this issue of the removal of the Ira R. Manning, Ltd. Grocery store into the building formerly occupied by the C. C. S. and lately by Crowe Bros on the corner of Baker Street and Armstrong Avenue. The new firm will absorb the stock and business of Crowe Bros, and combine into one mammoth grocery and crockery house. All of the available space on the two floors of the building will be used. Upstairs will be divided into two store rooms, the front portion being used for the display of crockery. Later the office will be moved to the head of the stairs on the second floor. The rear of the second floor will be used as a grocery warehouse. All of the fixtures now in the Manning store at the old stand will be moved into the new location and although there is an abundance of floor space the fixtures from the two stores will crowd the capacity of the building.

LEAVING WALDO … It was with great surprise that word was received that Mr. and Mrs. R. F. Milne decided to leave Waldo. Both are highly respected citizens in this little town and have contributed much to the social life of the people. Mr. and Mrs. Milne are members of the Presbyterian Church, the former being an elder and the latter the organist. This body will miss them sorely when they leave, and on Sunday last the minister paid a fitting tribute to the worth of Mr. and Mrs. Milne to the church and community. On invitation the worthy couple on Tuesday evening last went to the home of Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Ross and there, to the surprise of Mr. and Mrs. Milne, they were presented with tangible tokens of respect. Mr. Milne was given a pipe and a suitably engraved tobacco pouch by the managing board of the church, and Mrs. Milne was presented with a coffee percolator by the Ladies Society, of which she was a member. A very happy evening was spent in speech and song. Mr. and Mrs. Milne leave for a visit to their daughter in Regina on Friday.

WOUNDED SOLDIER … Mrs. Cam is this week in receipt of a postal from her husband, postmarked Calais, France, stating that he has been wounded and is being taken back to England. There is nothing definite as to whether the injuries are serious or not.

PUBLIC MARKET … A matter in which the city council and the board of trade might advantageously bestir themselves is providing Cranbrook with a public market along the general lines adopted in Edmonton, Calgary, Nelson and other cities. The idea originated with some of the local farmers who have learned, especially since the war began, what a difference it makes to be the seller of an article and a buyer of the same. For the seller there appears to be never a market, while for the buyer no price appears to be too high. It is one thing for the producing farmer to try to sell to the retailer and another for him to be compelled to purchase from the same party. A farmer cannot be a huxter, he cannot go around peddling his wares. It comes to this, then, that a market place has been found universally to meet the requirements.

UNTIMELY DEATH … In the untimely death of Mr. J. P. Leslie on Tuesday last Cranbrook loses one of its oldest residents. Mr. Leslie was a familiar figure on the streets of Cranbrook, and was known to every man, woman and child in the city. He engaged successfully in farming and was one of the men who laid the foundation of agricultural prosperity in Cranbrook.

BUY LOCALLY … Cranbrook merchants are displaying their holiday goods for the inspection of the purchasing public. To those contemplating the purchase of presents for the holiday season it would be well to visit the local stores and look over the stocks carried by the home merchants. This has not been a rosy year by any means for the business men of this city. Every dollar will count this Christmas, and it should count to the credit of the local merchant. Get the Buy-at-Home habit and spend your money with men who support the town, not with some cheap John in the east who never spends a cent in Cranbrook and never intends to.

MR. BURY’S PROMOTION … Cranbrook residents will be pleased to learn that George J. Bury, formerly superintendent of the Crows Nest division of the C.P.R. with headquarters in this city, has been promoted to vice-president and general manager of the entire system, with headquarters at Montreal. Mr. Bury’s appointment will not come as a surprise to men who are acquainted with him. His great executive ability has been recognized for a long time and today he is looked upon as the foremost railroad man in Canada. In 1901 he was made superintendent of the Crows Nest division and proved himself a capable man in every particular, giving patrons of the system here in the early days the best of satisfaction. George Bury knows how to handle men and this, combined with his marvelous executive ability, is to a great extent responsible for his promotion. Mr. Bury always had a good word to say for Cranbrook. He readily made friends and kept them, and today men in Cranbrook in the humblest positions with the C.P.R. are loud in their praise of his promotion.

SENTENCED … Magistrate Arnold sentenced Thos. Green to two months imprisonment at Nelson for theft at Slaterville. George Bowen was sentenced by Magistrate Arnold on Thursday last to three months in the Nelson goal for vagrancy. Thomas E. Fuller, of Fort Steele, was sent to Nelson for three months charged with theft. He was tried by Judge Thompson.

SKATING … Upwards of four hundred citizens went out to the marsh Sunday afternoon to enjoy the first real skating of the season.

CHURCH SALE … A sale of cookery and sewing was held on Saturday afternoon last by the ladies of St. Mary’s Church in the building formerly occupied by The Palm confectionery store. The sale proved an unqualified success, a good line of buyers being in attendance all the afternoon. Refreshments were served.

SHOE REPAIRING … A new shoe repairing shop has been opened in the city in the old Quain Electric store, under the management of Mr. J. Liddicoat. Mr. Liddicoat is an old timer in this city, having lived here fifteen years ago. Since then he has conducted a shoe business in Elko, and sold out a few days back.

BORN … A little fairy in the form of a baby girl arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Macdonald, Cranbrook street, yesterday. Both mother and child are doing well.

STOCKING SHOWER … Mrs. F .M. MacPherson entertained at her home on Garden Avenue at cards last Monday evening. During the evening Miss E. Van Slyke was surprised with a stocking shower. There was some shower when the hose were turned on and after it was all over Miss Van Slyke found herself the possessor of thirteen pair.

SOLDIER ENTERTAINMENT … On Wednesday evening last the local soldier boys were entertained to a social in the Knox school room, by the Young People’s Literary and Debating Society of that church. The orchestra was composed of Messrs. Chenuz Bros, and Scott. Songs were rendered by Captain Davies, Mr. James George and J. Taylor. Prizes were awarded for guessing competitions, the winners being Miss Stephens, Mr. James Brechin and Capt. Davies. The prizes were distributed by Rev. W. K. Thomson. Refreshments were served at ten o’clock, a plentiful supply being on hand, and it might be added, to which the men did justice. A large portion of a fruit cake made by Mrs. Lawrie was divided amongst the soldiers, the other part of the cake being sent to soldiers on Salisbury Plain, England. The committee in charge was composed of Mrs. R. S. Garrett, Miss Sherigold, Mrs. Lawrie, Miss McCauley, Miss M. Stephens, Miss Ruth Stephens, Miss Grace Stephens, Mrs. Frank Broughton, Messrs. Thomson, Stephens, Hopkins, Smith and Broughton. The social broke up with a vote of thanks on behalf of the soldiers by Capt. Davies at 11 p.m.

FERNIE NEWS … The local police have received instructions to arrest all Turks on sight. On Sunday night Chief Welsby was called across the track to arrest a Russian who, according to a fellow countryman who was the complainant, had attempted to trephine the latter. The supposed bad man was arrested but the complainant refused to go to the hospital to have his coco dressed, and later on, when his pay day drunk had subsided, he admitted that he was the man who started the trouble. The first man was turned loose and the complainant was arrested, tried and sentenced to thirty days without the option of a fine.

WALDO NEWS … Harry Pile and Jack Brooks are visiting old friends in Waldo and Baynes. Both men are anxious to go to the front and have given in their names for the second contingent Mr. Pile and Mr. Brooks worked in the office of the Baker Lumber Co. for some time before settling in Calgary.

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives