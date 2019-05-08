It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Pictured above: The East Kootenay Lumber Company, circa 1912

1912

Catholic church … Dr. Donnelly, O.M.I., Delights Large Audiences Nightly at the Catholic Church.

The mission services conducted during the past week at the Catholic Church by the Rev. Doctor Donnelly, O.M.I., have proved a most gratifying success in every respect.

The church was thronged each evening to such an extent that the organ gallery and the center aisle had to be utilized as space for chairs.

The morning mass and short lectures, too, attracted quite considerable crowds.

There was no theatrical revivalism or violent agitation of the waters of conscience, but the people came, moved by some spirit that is growing more and more strange in this age of universal materialism. It is good for us all to know that there is a large body of our people with a deep and abiding faith in God’s providence and in His infallible words.

Wordsworth was right when he said the world is too much with us. When we come to weigh the facts we find that we are cursed by the world more than we can be ever blessed by what we call its blessings.

Dr. Green returns … Dr. and Mrs. F. W. Green returned home last weekend from a delightful visit to Europe.

They sailed from New York on February 3rd on the S.S. Lavonia and after a voyage of seven days arrived at Funchal, the principal city of the Madeira Islands, where they were allowed two days ashore and became more or less acquainted with the Portugese, patronizing their two ox power taxicabs and being victimized as tender feet in the matter of fares.

Their next stopping place was Gibraltar, of which they saw as much as military regulations permitted.

Reaching Algiers two days later another short visit was permitted. Here they were particularly impressed by the general unsanitary condition of the town, particularly in the Arab quarter, where 40,000 Arabs are cooped up in buildings occupying no greater space than one of our city blocks. In other parts of the city more modern conditions exist and there are some splendid buildings, and simply magnificent gardens.

From Algiers they went on to Monte Carlo and Naples, touring through Italy, visiting Rome, Florence, Venice, Milan and Geneva, thence on to France, spending ten days in Nice, in the height of the Reviera season. People from all over the world were gathered there, and every form of amusement, including motor boat and aeroplane races being in full swing.

Thence on to Paris for ten days and then across the Channel crossing which proved a rougher experience than crossing the Atlantic, on to London and other points in England.

Dr. Green has been too busy since his return to go into any details of his trip. However both he and his wife thoroughly enjoyed their visit to Europe and return to Cranbrook more satisfied than ever that there are few, if any, spots on this old globe, better worth calling home.

Corbin coal … A case of very great interest to a number of residents in and around Fort Steele was up in the supreme court of the state of Washington, in Spokane, last week, viz: W. J. Langley and J. B. Langley, now residents of Santa Monica, Cal., formerly of Fort Steele, versus A. J. Devlin and A. Page, both well known in East Kootenay.

The allegation involved was that the defendants had defrauded the plaintiffs out of a part of the selling price of what is known as the Corbin coal claims, situated in the Flathead district, also out of 10,040 shares of stock in the original holding company, now valued at $550,000.

New equipment … The Cranbrook Sash and Door Factory have just received a carload of new machinery from the east, consisting of a new 3 drum Berlin sander, morticing machine, and material for new dry kiln. This machinery is now being installed. Mr. McKowan reports that local trade is better this year than ever before, whilst orders from prairie points are not up to the average, and, in fact, his company is declining any that do come in.

1,000 Acres purchased … W. E. Campbell, of the Campbell Realty company, Winnipeg, was in town during the week, inspecting the fruit lands in the vicinity of the city. He was greatly impressed with the prospects hereabouts and purchased a block of 1,000 acres of land from Messrs. G. K. March, of Spokane, and R. B. Benedict, of this city.

It is Mr. Campbell’s intention to have this block surveyed and laid off in small fruit farms, of five and ten acres each, and to put the same on the market at an early date.

The survey work has already been entrusted to Mr. J. Laidlaw, of this city. Mr. Campbell has been greatly impressed with the outlook in the city and district and anticipates a large influx of desirable settlers from the prairie province, men with money and the know how to make the most of the splendid advantages offering in this section of the province.

New store … Frank Provenzano (generally but inaccurately known around town as James Provenzano) undoubtedly has plenty of faith in the future of Cranbrook. He is just completing the erection of a handsome new store and residence on the corner of Van Horne Street and Dewar Avenue. This is a two story frame building with a concrete cellar. Frank says that business is very good just now and he expresses the hope that it will continue so.

Kootenay Orchards … R. F. Williams, of the business staff of the Regina Leader, was a visitor in the city this week. Mr. Williams came out to Cranbrook to look over Kootenay Orchards land and was so well pleased with the prospects that he purchased a block of six acres and will come out here to live next spring. It is his intention to start a poultry farm. Mr. Williams has had good opportunities of judging real estate values in the west and he expressed the opinion that there would be big money for some people in Cranbrook city realty, which, at present prices, he considered exceptionally cheap.

Post Office clock … It appears that a clock is to be installed in the tower of the new post office, in any event. Mr. McCallum, the contractor, recently received instructions by wire to send in the necessary measurements, which has, of course, been done, and in course we expect to hear of the arrival of timepiece that will be credit to the city of Cranbrook.

Charge dismissed … A case of some interest was dis­posed of in the police court yester­day by Police Magistrate Ryan. Dennison vs. Pearson, a charge that Pearson misappropriated certain med­ical fees collected by him from an employee. Mr. P. Wilson appeared for the crown and W. F. Gurd for the defendant. Drs. Green and King gave evidence.

In the outcome the case was dismissed, there being noth­ing advanced to show any actual misappropriation by Pearson.

The case was of interest, showing as it did to what a large extent medical men of standing in the community render medical aid without payment for their services.

For many years, it was disclosed, Drs. King and Green, have been attending all men sent to them from Pearson’s camp without, so far, having received a cent of payment.

A full report of the testimony would make good reading, but time and space forbid.

Boston Clothiers … Messrs. Jos. Leeker and J. A. Glennie have arrived in town from Alberta to open up a branch of the Boston Clothiers. They have already secured suitable premises, in the quarters recently va­cated by Brown’s pool room on Bak­er street, which are now in the hands of the carpenters, being fitted up for store purposes.

The Boston Clothiers carry a full line of men’s clothing, making a spec­iality of catering to the wants of working men. Mr. J. A. Glennie will be the local manager, and he can converse with all comers in French, German, Galician or English.

Fire! … At 3 o’clock on Tuesday morning fire broke out in what was formerly the East Kootenay Lumber com­pany’s cook house, near the electric light station.

This old building had been purchased some time ago by Mr. J. D. Murray, manager of the East Kootenay Mercantile House, from Mr. R. Pigott, for warehouse purposes, and in it he had stored a lot of agricultural implements and other miscellaneous surplus stock.

The cause, of the fire is unknown, but it got a good start, and before the fire fighters were on the ground, and their reply to the alarm was very prompt, the flames had secured a strong hold on the southern side of the building, where there was a mass of old sawdust, that portion of the building having been used some while ago for storing Ice.

The fire boys did good work and confined the flam­es to the southern end, although some damage was done to the entire building, which was practically ren­dered useless.

Mr. Murray had $800 insurance upon the contents of the building, but whether or not that will prove adequate compensation for the loss sustained, he could not say yesterday, not having had time to check up just what was contained in the warehouse.

The supposition is that the fire was caused by some hobo, who had retired within for a night’s sleep. Mr. Murray has had to complain repeatedly, of late, of the damage done to his warehouse and its contents, by hoboes, on one occasion recently a large quantity of goods was stolen therefrom.

Mr. Murray was informed by an Italian storekeeper, whose place of business is close to the warehouse, that on the previous evening, about 10 o’clock, he had seen a number of small boys around the building smok­ing cigarettes. This is another pos­sible, though improbable, solution of the cause of the fire.

Baseball … The new baseball grounds east of the government building will be in shape for games next week and it is expected that the schedule will begin soon. The five teams composing the league are scouting for players and some keen rivalry is expected in the league.

Cricket … A meeting of those interested will be held at the Y.M.C.A. this Thurs­day evening at 8 o’clock for the purpose of forming a cricket club. All cricketers are urgently requested to attend.

Lacrosse … There will be a meeting Friday night in the Hotel Cranbrook parlors of all lacrosse players and patrons of the National game to complete or­ganisation for the season. Local players are turning out with enthusiasm for the practices and what with the old hands and the new blood, there is the making of an exceptionally strong team right here in town. Correspondence has been opened up with Nelson for a match here on the 24th and the prospects are that the Nelson boys will show up on Victoria Day.