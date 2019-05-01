It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

April 28 – May 4: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Cranbrook has become an automobile center … In Cranbrook at the present time great interest centres in the automobile question, says the Victoria Colonist.

What is meant by this can be judged to a certain extent by the fact that in and around Cranbrook there are at the present time about fifty cars in regular use, while other purchases for this year’s delivery have been made.

Of course, Cranbrook is not the only place in East Kootenay where the automobile has been introduced. Fernie also has a number of cars, while there are others to be found at Creston, Wattsburg, Wasa, Wardner, Elko, Waldo and other places and there is an additional regular automobile stage in operation from Cranbrook to Golden through the Kootenay and Columbia valleys.

In other words, the automobile, although as yet practically unintroduced in West Kootenay, has become an institution in East Kootenay.

There is, of course, a reason for the popularity of the automobile in East Kootenay. It lies in the excellent roads which have been provided by the provincial government. The road system as it stands, although still incomplete, affords means of communication between Cranbrook and all points east to the prairie and to Golden, as has been mentioned and to a very considerable distance West toward Creston.

However, there is at present an uncompleted link of a few miles between Cranbrook and Creston. Once this link is completed and the government forces are engaged on the work now, it will be possible to travel from Creston to the Alberta boundary, over a good trunk road, while at the Alberta boundary connections can be made for all parts of Alberta and the prairie generally.

The extension of this through road from Creston into West Kootenay is one of the problems of the immediate present. Just how this is to be done is something concerning which there may be some difference of opinion, but steps in the direction should be taken with the least possible delay.

Such a road, when completed, would not only provide means of communication between East and West Kootenay, but would also be the means of inducing a lot of automobile tourist traffic into the latter from the prairie provinces, most particularly of course, from Alberta.

Bull River dam … John Haddin, engineer for the Galt Engineering company, was in town last week end on a tour of inspection. With regard to the local sewerage works, he expressed satisfaction with the progress made up to the time of the strike.

Before coming into town, Mr. Haddin had finally inspected the work his company has been doing for the C.P.R. at Bull River, the erection of a concrete dam, at a cost of upwards of $45,000. Mr. A. G. Dawson, the chief engineer of the C.P.R. department of Natural Resources, was on the spot to make the final investigations and tests. He expressed himself as being entirely satisfied with the work.

The C. P. R. mill at Wardner will be moved to a site at Bull River Falls.

Photographer coming … W. R. Beatty has leased part of lot 13, block 44, to a photographer, who will erect an up-to-date studio and picture framing establishment.

Good work continues …The canvass of the city and surrounding districts for new members of the Cranbrook Agricultural association continues very satisfactorily.

Mrs. J. F. Smith and Mrs. Leslie visited Elko, Baynes Lake and Waldo, the beginning of the week and secured upwards of fifty new members. Last Saturday a special effort was made in town by the Misses Drummond and Gaskill, with the result that nearly 150 new members were added to the list.

The ladies are planning a raid upon Creston and they will doubtless capture the entire male population. The coming Agricultural exhibition is going to be a record breaker if the ladies of Cranbrook have their way. They are going at the work of securing new members and of enlisting the active interest of the residents of the surrounding districts in the exhibition in the most praiseworthy manner and success is crowning their efforts.

Baptist church … Local and visiting Odd Fellows turned out in force on Sunday evening for the special service at the Baptist church in commemoration of the 93rd anniversary of the order. Rev. O. E. Kendall preached an eloquent sermon, in the course of which he found opportunity to deal appropriately with both the Fraternal organization and the sad loss of the Titanic.

Frank townsite … Frank, residents are moving to a new townsite at the west of the present location.

Within a very few weeks, there will not be a citizen of the town living in the danger zone for the warning of the special commission of investigation on the Turtle Mountain has been heeded, and everyone within the danger region is packing up to move to some spot which offers safety.

The Canadian Coal Consolidated Co., who own the mines at Frank, have decided that the best thing they can do is to move. They own thirty-three cottages in the danger belt. These they are moving to the new townsite and when they move there is a certainty that the remainder of the inhabitants of the unfortunate little burg will move also.

It is hardly likely that the coal mine will be abandoned. According to the latest reports from Frank the company will make application to have the top of Turtle Mountain blown off. This will obviate all danger of another slide, and by using the main shaft and abandoning the old drift mine in the danger zone, the company expects to experience no difficulty whatever in working their mine to its utmost capacity.

Kootenay Orchards … Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Taylor, who recently arrived from Winnipeg, have lost no time in building a house on the “Kootenay Orchards” and this week moved into their new home. Mr. Taylor, who has been a sufferer from rheumatism 4 or some years, finds a relief already in this climate and hopes to be eventually cured. Mr. E. G. Harding is building a fine cottage on “Kootenay Orchards” and expects to have it ready for occupation next week. Mr. Archy McDougall, a farmer of Lannigan, Sask., after a careful examination of the country around Cranbrook has bought a tract in “Kootenay Orchards” and will begin clearing it up at once. Mr. McDougall is greatly pleased with Cranbrook and its outlook. Mr. Herbert Moyce has finished clearing his block in “Kootenay Orchards” and is having it plowed and seeded.

Post office improvements … A clock and a weather vane would prove valuable additions to the tower on the new post office building, now nearing completion. The Herald has been given to understand that if the proper representations be made to the minister of public works, Hon. F. D. Monk, by a nonpartisan body, such as the board of trade, this improvement to the government building will be authorized.

The board of trade meets on Tuesday evening next, and the same evening a telegraphic message should go forward to the minister setting forth the wishes of Cranbrook citizens in this regard. It is up to the board of trade to get busy.

Gasoline prices … The Cranbrook Trading; company’s change of advertisement was received loo late today to be made use of. It contained a notice to automobile ow­ners that they were quoting special prices on gasoline, which should be investigated.

Strike over … The strike of the men employed on the sewers is a thing of the past. Yesterday morning they returned to work at the rate of $2.75 a day. Everything is progressing satisfactor­ily on this working again.

Post office … The new post office building is rapidly nearing completion. This week Contractor McCallum received a shipment of 90,000 pounds of cut stone, for the finishings. The roof is well under way and all the brick work will be, completed within the next three days.

Tree stock … During the past week several car­loads of nursery stock have arrived in Cranbrook for the numerous fruit farmers in the district. Hundreds of acres will be set out to fruit trees and small fruits this spring.

Best decorated store … The April issue of the Canadian Grocer contains an interesting illus­trated article dealing with the best decorated store windows in Canada. Among the stores honored by men­tion in this article is that, of the Fink Mercantile Co., Ltd., of which The Grocer says: “A neatly and simply arranged window from Cranbrook, B.C. Cleanliness is a fea­ture.”

One auto – two bodies … Paul Nipou, of the Nelson steam laundry yesterday took a step toward making Nelson the automobile center of the Kootenays when he gave an or­der to L. V. Mott, of Cranbrook, for a four cylinder, 20 horse power, five passenger touring car, says the News of that city. The machine will be equipped with two bodies so that it can be used both for passenger purposes and as a delivery vehicle for Mr. Nipou’s business. Mr. Mott is bringing a carload of automobiles which will be delivered within four weeks.

Demonstration orchard … To be established on Pyne’s ranch at Baynes lake. M. S. Middleton, provincial horticulturist, was out at Baynes Lake last week, locating a site for a demonstration and experimental farm. He selected a block of land on Colonel Pyne’s ranch, near Waldo. Mr. Middleton informed the Herald that the original intention of the provincial government to secure a five acre block from Mr. Jos. Brault for a local experimental farm, has been abandoned, but he expressed his personal intention of doing his utmost to secure such a farm for this section, in fact, he expressed the opinion that several such farms, hereabouts, would be of great practical value.

Fort Steele news … If 44 shells could be fired from a 45 gun it is probable that Harry Spencer of Fort Steele would be lying in his grave and a Chinaman named Ing Sue would be facing the hang man’s noose, according to the story of the prosecution, told at the preliminary hearing at Steele, when the Chinaman was committed for trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Ing Sue is now in the provincial jail at Nelson awaiting trial at the next assizes. It is claimed by the police that the Chinaman, who carries on a restaurant business at Fort Steele, got into a quarrel with Spencer and attempted to shoot him with a 45 revolver. The gun is said to have failed to explode because Sue had it loaded with 44 cartridges. He was sent up for trial by R. L. T. Galbraith and A, B. Fenwick, justices of the peace.

Great prospects … Never In the history of Cranbrook has such confidence been displayed in the city and its growth as is felt by the merchants and investors as that which exists today. Business houses of all kinds are making improvements in their stores, enlarging their warehouses; real estate is rising in value every day, also land in the immediate district, land for agricultural purposes, for small fruits, for fruits of all kinds is being taken up and located every day.

Cranbrook First Baptist Church