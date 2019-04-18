It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Worst disaster in history … The world weeps. The touch of anguish that makes kin of strangers has brought Berlin and London, Paris and New York, Chicago and San Francisco into the sacramental fellowship of suffering and sorrow over the fate of the Titanic and the sudden death of 1,601 people.

Hope has battled with despair in vain. There is mourning for the loved and lost in thousands of homes scattered through hundreds of communities in Europe and America. Again nature has risen against man and her elemental forces have taught anew how puny and powerless are his utmost strength and skill and devices to cope with her might.

The leviathan that proudly set sail a week ago and seemed master of the worst that the furies of the sea could wreak has succumbed to the stroke of fate. Doom steered the devoted craft and death was the unseen captain grim.

No disaster at sea has been attended with such hosts of horror since man first dared the terrors of the estranging sea. One has to go back to the destruction of the fleets of Xerxes and Philip of Spain to find parallels, but even these have circumstances that relieve the woe. In the case, however, of the Titanic the horror is heightened by the contrast between the circumstances of peace and seeming safety on the one hand, re-enforced by all the appliances of science and luxuries of civilization and refinements of society, and the terror that walked the waves in darkness and smote the ship in an instant.

Men whose thoughts and acts helped to shape the course of European and American affairs were aboard and women who were queens of society. Millions of treasure were in the cargo and the wealth controlled by the travelers is estimated to have aggregated half a billion dollars.

The catastrophe appeals to the human heart and appalls the imagination as no other disaster has done since the destruction of Messina.

Eloquent and mighty death proclaims anew that man is the plaything of nature.

Cape race, N. P.… April 15. At 10:25 o’clock last night the huge steamship Titanic, called “C. Q. D.” the wireless distress signal, and reported having struck an iceberg. The steamer said that immediate assistance was required. Half an hour afterwards another message said they were sinking by the head and that women were being put off into the life boats. The Titanic has 1,300 passengers and crew of 860.

The weather was calm and clear; the Titanic wireless operator reported the position of the vessel at 40:38 north latitude and 50:14 west longitude.

The marine station at Cape Race notified the Allen liner Virginian, the captain of which immediately advised that he was proceeding for the scene of the disaster. The Virginian at midnight was about 170 miles distant from the Titanic and is expected to reach that vessel by 10 a. m. Monday.

The Olympic at an early hour Monday morning was in latitude 40:43 north and longitude 61:18 west. She was in direct communication with the Titanic and is making all haste toward her. The Baltic also reported herself as about 200 miles east of the Titanic, and was making all possible speed toward her.

The last signals from the Titanic were heard by the Virginian. At 1:37 a. m., the operator on the Virginian says these signals were blurred and ended abruptly.

Marysville news … The Royal Hotel at Marysville was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon, last. The origin of the fire is unknown, and was discovered in a room in the second story, where it had gained considerable headway, and owing to a scarcity of water could not be controlled.

The loss is about $12,000, covered by about $6,000 insurance. There is no water supply system at Marysville, water being obtained in a primitive way from Mark creek. The supply of water for the hotel was kept in barrels, and unfortunately these were empty, and there were only two or three buckets full on hand. All the household furniture on the first floor was saved.

The property was owned by H. L. Sawyer, and it is very doubtful if the building will be reconstructed owing to the decline of the mining interests which were the chief resources of the town.

Marysville was formerly the chief smelter city of East Kootenay, and the smelter received its supply of ore from the Sullivan and North Star mines. The smelter was never a financial success, owing to the refractory condition of the Sullivan ore, and the large amount of zinc which it carried. During the past few months, the smelter has been dismantled, part of the machinery going to Trail, the balance to the Sullivan mine. The ores from the latter mine are being treated at the Trail smelter.

C. P. R. Cricket Club … The above club will hold a social and dance at Carmen’s Hall on Tuesday 23rd April 1912. Dancing 22:30. Whist Drive 21K. Orchestra, Mrs. Wallinger and Mrs. Edmonson. Tickets to admit Lady and Gentleman; $1.00. Refreshments will be served by a committee of ladies. E. Sainsbury, Sec-Treas.

Baynes Lake news … The opening dance at the new Hall took place as advertised, and proved to be a great success, everything passed off without a hitch. The visitors from Elko and Waldo were loud in their praise of the way which the event came to an end. The floor was certainly in fine shape, owing to the powder box wielded by the able floor manager S. J. Morrow. Many thanks are due to ladies for their kindness in looking after the refreshments and the pretty decorations. Too much praise cannot be given the orchestra who, under the direction of Mr. Smith, never played better. Everybody went home well satisfied with hopes of having another dance in the near future.

Yahk news … We are glad to say that everyone may now enjoy a feeling of safety because the “Bull” that was so vicious has now been removed from the Yahk hotel.

From the Editor … Some people never hand in an item of news for publication, but if we happen to miss an item in which they are interested they are sure to hand us a North Pole stare that would freeze a polar bear.

Shooting exhibition … C. E. Mink, of Vancouver, representing the Dominion Ammunition Co., was in the city Tuesday, and gave an excellent exhibition of fine shooting. Mr. Mink is the champion shot of the Pacific coast and has a record of 96 and a half per cent out of five thousand blue rocks.

On Tuesday evening, his marksmanship with the rifle was remarkable. He, with a 22 rifle centered a bull’s eye, then placed six more shots in the same hole. He followed this by shooting oranges with a thirty-two thirty rifle, the oranges being thrown in the air. A piece of steel three eighths of an inch thick, three inch square was centered with a hole through the steel.

His stunt of shooting at a full can of tomatoes, with his 32 rifle, left no portion of the can the size of a two bit piece. He chased the can, by placing a can on the ground, hitting the ground below the can, the concussion throwing the can in the air, then hitting it with a second shot sending it for a distance of 20 yards.

With the shot gun he proved himself an expert, a can was hit three times before reaching the ground, three eggs thrown at once were broken, many other features were enjoyed by the large number of spectators.

His lecture on the quality, and improvements made in loading Dominion shells was interesting, and from a business point the exhibition was a most complete success.

Base ball … A meeting will shortly be held in the Y.M.C.A. committee rooms for the purpose of forming a city league of Base Ball teams. It is suggested that four teams of local players should be formed, and suitable grounds secured. As the season for ball has arrived, the sooner we know the city will have a league the better. Local ball players get together and talk the matter up.

For sale … Poultry ranch, buildings to accommodate 1,000 fowls, also 1,000 fowl, 4-roomed house, well and pump attached, irrigated stream runs through land, 50 4-year old apple trees planted 100 3-year old current bushes, one acre cleared, rest stumps standing, 5 acres over all. Terms $3,000 to be paid $1,500 cash and the balance to suit purchaser. Apply at this office.

On offer … Five and ten acre blocks of first class land suitable for fruit, gardening, or poultry raising, two miles from Cranbrook $100 an acre. Easy terms.

Ouch … We were sorry to hear of the accident that befell Mr. Jorden of the firm of Burns & Jorden who, are at present doing work near Bull River. It appears that when the men were blowing out rocks a piece flew in his direction and struck him badly on the leg necessitating him being conveyed to the St. Eugene hospital, where he is now progressing favorably.

Lucky escape … The narrow escape which was enjoyed by a team belonging to C. S. Parker was very fortunate on Monday. His new pair of greys was hauling a load of rubbish out of the lane at the back of Armstrong avenue and was crossing the bridge over the creek on Edward street, when the bridge collapsed; fortunately no one was hurt, and it was with difficulty that the team was able to get up the bank.

Agreed to stand … The Herald has been advised that Mr. E. Mallandaine is in the field as a candidate for the nomination in the forthcoming Dominion election in the Kootenay electoral district. Personally no objection whatever can be raised against Mr. Mallandaine’s candidature. He is well known throughout the Kootenays, has a very thorough knowledge of the country, and has been more or less closely identified with the lumber industry, through his connection with the C.P.R. B.C. land and tie department. The Herald believes that if Mr. Mallandaine will give the necessary pledge to maintain independence, until such time as he has secured the redress of the lumbermen’s legitimate grievances, his candidature would be favorably regarded, without reference to his party affiliations.

Growing Cranbrook … A Herald representative made a tour of the outskirts of the city a few days ago and had his eyes properly opened as to the rapid growth and expansion of the residential districts of the city and the territory immediately adjacent thereto. It is really surprising to note the number of private residences going up in all directions, particularly in the southern and eastern sections. When Staterville is reached, one is struck by the rapid growth that section is making. Many fine new residences are under way or nearing completion, a splendid sidewalk has been laid down connecting with the new sidewalk to the St. Eugene hospital. Altogether Slaterville presents the appearance of a very thriving burg, which must inevitably, sooner or later, throw in its lot with Cranbrook. The necessity for the new school in the east end is made plainly obvious by a visit out in that direction. On every hand new dwellings are going up, indicative of the steady growth and expansion of the city.

Victoria Day … Cranbrook will celebrate Victoria day in proper style this year and a cordial invitation is extended to all the neighboring towns and to all the people in the district to join with us on that day and make the occasion one to be long remembered as a day of special festivity. At a meeting of business men and citizens held in the committee rooms at the Cranbrook hotel on Wednesday evening it was decided to arrange a splendid programme of sports for that day.

Water works improvements … The city council contemplate issuing debentures on the security of the water revenue account for about $15,000, which will obviate the necessity of the proposed loan bylaw. The reason for raising additional money at the present time is to put the system in better shape and materially reduce maintenance expenses. From December 1st to March 30th over $3,000 was expended for this purpose, which, by the carrying out of certain improvements will be obviated in the future. In addition extensions will be made to blocks not at present served. It is desired to lower the pipes in certain portions of the city and to lower the main from the city limits to the dam. The reason for lowering the main to the dam is because the present water pressure is found to be inadequate. With reference to the proposed school loan bylaw of $4,500, it may be said that funds are needed to complete the present public school building and put the grounds in good shape.

Ouch … Wm. Laidlaw, of the Fink Mercantile company, had the misfortune to severely cut his band on a piece of glass this week, which necessitated a piece of the flesh being amputated and has proven a most painful accident. Contractor Jordan, while working with a crew of men at the Burns and Jordan camp near Bull River on Wednesday suffered a broken leg, being caused by a rock falling on him. The engine was uncoupled from the work train and he was hurried to Cranbrook, Dr. King was summoned and the injured man taken to the St. Eugene hospital.

Not on Titanic … It was reported around town that Mr. J. G. Cummings, the surveyor, was among the passengers on the ill-fated steamer Titanic. Enquiry of his, brother-in-law, Mr. Moss, elicited the comforting fact that Mr. Cummings was still in England when the Titanic sailed, he having received a, cablegram from him on Friday last.

Unusual dress at ball … The Calico Poudre ball given by the Ladies’ Auxiliary to the B.R.T. at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening, which was unique in the matter of being strictly informal in dress, calico being the preference for the ladies and the gentlemen appearing in soft shirts and with their coats off. A very enjoyable time was had and dancing continued until a late hour. Supper was served at midnight.