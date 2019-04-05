It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

YMCA … A special social evening is announced to take place in the Y.M.C.A. on Tuesday evening April 9th, when a good programme will be given under the direction of the Methodist Church Young Peoples Society. Mr. C. R. Sayer of the Canadian west committee will be present and give a brief address; Supt. Price of Calgary, and local Supt. W. J. Uren, may also be on the programme as speakers. Full announcement will be made in a few days as to programme, but something of interest will be on tap from 8 to l0:30 Tuesday evening, and the last item will be not the least, as refreshments are always in order.

Crushed by rocks … On Friday last, a cave in in No. 1 mine south, at Coal Creek resulted in the death of Wm. Whitele, an Englishman, from Lancaster, and serious injury to two other miners. Wm. Corlett’s ribs were fractured, and another man, name unknown, had his leg badly crushed by the falling rock. An Italian working in the same room was missing for a time. It was thought that he had been caught beneath the cave in, but it was later learned that he had escaped. Whitele was about 33 years old it was said leaves a family in Lancaster, England.

Rocks tumble at Frank … During the first of this week large rocks started to roll down the sides of Turtle Mountain and striking miners’ cottages crashed through the roofs, but injuring no one, as the places were empty. While these rocks came from west of the danger zone it has not served to ease the minds of residents. Dozens of families and a few merchants moved to other points this week. The federal government has reported to the Provincial government that the district is unsafe and it is up to the provincial government to act. The latter is moving slowly, believing there is no danger and not wishing to force the abandonment of not less than $3,000,000 worth of valuable mining machinery, workings and buildings. But every day the people look with anxious eyes to the lofty slope and fear a greater disaster than that of nine years ago at Frank when 92 people were buried 32 feet beneath a mass of rock and mud.

Season closed … At midnight on the 31st of March the hunting season closed in British Columbia, with the exception of bears which may be shot till the hot weather comes and the fur has no value. On the first of May the fishing season opens, and fishermen are busy in getting their tackle in shape. There is no provincial law regulating fishing, owing to a conflict between the Dominion and provincial laws, the province dropped the fishery question and the Dominion statutes set the date for the opening season for trout as May 1st.

Cranbrook Street needs attention … It is up to the Board of Works to make some improvement on Cranbrook Street. For the past six years there has been nothing done, and the small lake, just below the School House has become a nuisance, the rocks piled up on each side of the street are monuments to the disgraceful conditions which exist; the bridge is in bad shape, and is a menace and source of danger, to the school children who are daily compelled to cross it. The sidewalks on the north side of the street are decayed, not wide enough, and a disgrace to the city. Cement sidewalks are very nice, look well, but we want decent walks on Cranbrook Street before we are taxed for cement walks which will not be laid in the outlying districts for several years.

Newcomers … Mr. and Mrs. J. Pringle, arrived in town this week from Winnipeg. Mr. Pringle has purchased some twelve acres of fruit land from the Kootenay Orchard Co., where he intends to build a home, and raise the “Big Red Juicy Apple.”

Buy now … The residential advantages of Cranbrook are bound to attract many people to this district. Also many settlers to locate on land in the immediate vicinity of the city. This influx of new residents is already noticeable even at this time by many who have purchased small holdings of fruit lands.

New bridge … The provincial government has a number of men employed in building a bridge across the St. Mary’s river just below the end of the lake. The wagon road from Marysville will be put in condition, and a trip to the lake will be a nice outing. Mr. Paul Handley, and Mr. A. A. Ward, have motor boats on the lake for the accommodation of tourists.

Autos … The Honk! Honk! of the automobiles are heard hourly on the streets of Cranbrook. Some 45 buzz wagons are owned in this city.

Wardner news … The public school is closed this week owing to the new teacher not having arrived yet from the east. Wardner is enjoying some very fine April weather. This is indeed very acceptable after the unusually long winter which we have just had.

Dr. Hugh Watt retires … It will be learned with very widespread regret that Dr. Hugh Watt has disposed of his medical practice at Fort Steele and is about to retire from active professional life. For so many years Dr. Watt has figured largely and usefully in the public life of East Kootenay that his retirement from active work will come as quite a blow to the many with whom he has been so pleasantly associated. Dr. Maxwell, who recently arrived in this district from England is taking over Dr. Watt’s practice, including the Indian medical work. Dr. Maxwell is a bright young man, well trained in his profession and should find Fort Steele not only a good field for the practice of his profession, but a very pleasant place of residence. It will be satisfactory to Dr. Watt’s many friends in East Kootenay to learn that the doctor has no present intention of severing his connection with these parts. He may treat himself to a short, well-earned vacation on the coast, but he intends, for the present at least, to continue to reside in good old Fort Steele. His many friends throughout this section of the province will extend to the doctor their best wishes for many years of happy, prosperous rest from labor.

Notice … Property owners and tenants are hereby notified that on May 1st the police will inspect all yards and premises in the city and those who have not cleared away the rubbish and debris will be liable for a penalty. It is imperative that all yards be in shape by May 1st. By Order.

Newcomers … Mr. and Mrs. Gus Chambers, and their son, have arrived from Brandon, Man., to take up settlement upon lot 12, Kootenay Orchards. They express the utmost satisfaction with their new location and speak in the warmest manner of the city of Cranbrook and its surroundings. Another couple, Mr. and Mrs. J. A. Pringle, hailing from Winnipeg, have also arrived to locate at Sylvan Lake, where they have secured four tracts, and will start building immediately. These new settlers are of the most desirable class and will make very welcome additions to the population of Cranbrook district.

Be warned … There will likely be several youngsters and a few oldsters, up in the police court in the course of a few days. Their offense is riding on the sidewalks on their bicycles. This is a timely warning to all offenders.

Found guilty … Summonses against George Niblock and Frank D. Barker for willfully shooting a dog belonging to V. Hyde Baker on 30th December last. P. E. Wilson for the prosecution and A. B. Macdonald for the defence. After an inspection of the scene of the occurrence and a careful review of the evidence Magistrate Ryan found that the dog was willfully shot and awarded Mr. Baker $100 compensation against Barker with $10 fine and costs of court. The case against George Niblock was dismissed.

Elko news … The whirr of the “Auto” is now a familiar sound in Elko. The genial proprietor of the Elk Hotel tours round the city loaded with all kinds of wayfarers, and the children are not forgotten. They wear the smiles that won’t come off when they sit in the auto.

More Elko news … So there are five Socialists in Elko according to the vote, quite a number in such a small place. The Hon. Mr. Ross, however, has been returned, surely something will now be done to get a water supply for Elko, promises, however rashly made at an election time often vanish away. Speaking of the water supply a gentleman suggested to the writer to appeal to the preacher to pray for it; “The prayers of the righteous availeth much,” but, just wait until the church is built, then the goats and the sheep will be separated.

Sewage official … At the end of last week Mr. Mackie, resident engineer for the sewerage works resigned his position, having been appointed town engineer of Swift Current, Sask., whence he journeyed on Sunday. He is succeeded here by Mr. A. A. McLintock, who is now busily engaged arranging matters for a general resumption of work at an early date. Already about sixty men have made a start with the sewer work operations on Garden avenue and at the disposal works. Mr. McLintock comes to Cranbrook well versed in the work he has in hand. He has recently completed the construction of water and sewerage works in the town of Gleichen. Since then he has been engaged in the preparation of reports on water and sewerage works for the towns of Strathmore and Bassano, also in the running of about fifteen miles of levels for sewer, street grading, and concrete sidewalks for the town of Red Deer. It is of special interest to note that so relatively small a town as Red Deer should thus be branching out, but, as Mr. McLintock commented, these cement sidewalks tend to give an air of importance to the town and to favorably impress the visitor by their clean, neat appearance. Red Deer’s example might well prove an incentive to our own city council and it is to be hoped that ere long they will have men engaged in laying a concrete sidewalk along both sides of Baker street, as a starter. Mr. McLintock has been in the west for some considerable time, engaged in municipal engineering work. He has the best of qualifications and has passed the associate membership examination of the Institute of Civil Engineers in London, England.

School district affairs … The regular monthly meeting of the Cranbrook school board was held at the school building on Friday evening, March 29th. Mr. Dunnell, the inspector of manual training schools for the province, was present and addressed the board at some length on manual training in all its phases. His object in attending at this time was to consult with the board and advise them in the construction of the new manual training school about to be erected here. Mr. J. J. O’Gara, architect of Calgary, was present for a short while and asked permission to address the board. Mr. O’Gara stated that he had opened an architect’s office in Cranbrook and wished to ask the board of trustees for the privilege of figuring on any work they are having done. Mr. O’Gara was promised that his request would be granted. In the matter of the new building it was decided, after careful consideration of the remarks of Mr. Dunnell, that plans for the new manual training school should be obtained from both local architects. The building is to be 30 x 60 ft. one story, and so constructed as to allow for the addition of another story later, if such be required for high school or domestic science purposes. The matter of the new school at the west end of the school district was also discussed but was laid over to a subsequent meeting. The school board has taken steps this year to purchase all school supplies, such as scribblers, pens, pencils, erasers, etc., used by the pupils. As our local bookstores have stocked up pretty largely with these supplies for this year it was deemed necessary, in fairness to them, to take their stock off their hands at as near cost as it is possible to buy it.