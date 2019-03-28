It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

March 24-30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Public school affairs … The board of school trustees has been for some time negotiating for the purchase of lots 1 and 2 in block 142. It has already secured an option on the rest of this block, consisting of 6 lots, on which it is proposed to erect the manual training school. The object in view in trying to secure these other two lots was to have the entire block for school purposes, then the lane between the two parts 1 of the block might be closed, making the property a more valuable one. As the present holders of these lots are asking a price for them which the board considers unreasonable and exorbitant, it has been decided that the board will not purchase them. The repairs and finishing of the present school building necessitated, by the condition in which the contractors left it will be under the supervision of Architect F. S. Rosseter. As soon as the plans are secured for the manual training school tenders will be called for and this work will proceed at once.

Knockers of the Kootenay … During the week the attention of the board of trade has been called to certain correspondence that has been widely distributed throughout Canada, calculated to seriously injure the Cranbrook district in the minds of intending, settlers and investors. The board’s attention was specially drawn to the following sample of these misleading statements, and a committee was appointed to make careful investigation, with a view to such steps being taken as will decisively put a stop to any repetition thereof. The communication specifically complained of reads as follows: March 10th, 1912. To Mr. J. Doherty, Esq., Remora, Ont.: In reply to your letter I would say that I have been offered forty acres; twenty acres clear of stumps, roots, one horse and buggy, one hundred chickens, thirty apple trees, a house and stable on it for $1,600. This man has lived here for eight years and has never sold an apple, and could not raise enough to live on and he is in as good a location as I know of, a creek running through it and all that nature provides, but frost or drought overcomes everything. Would advise you to come and see the situation before you invest any money. How are things on the road at Kenora? Things are dead around here. Hoping to hear from you soon. Yours truly, E. R. McMahon, Cranbrook, B.C.

Fall Fair prizes … As previously made known through these columns, P. DeVere Hunt, secretary of the Agricultural association, has made an early start this year upon the work of soliciting special prizes and cash contributions in aid of the Fall Fair. His efforts are meeting with encouraging success. Among recent replies to his letters was the following from Mr. Allan Cameron, superintendent of lands, in the C.P.R. Department of Natural Resources, Calgary, Alta: Dear Sir: I have yours of the 6th instant, regarding Agricultural Exhibition in 1912, and will be pleased to donate $50.00 towards your prize list, said $50.00 to be competed for as follows: $25.00 for best exhibit of fruit in East Kootenay district, and $25.00 for best exhibit of mixed vegetables in the same district. If you will let me know when you wish cheque and to whom it is to be made payable, I will forward it to you. Aslan Cameron, Superintendent of Lands.

Wardner news … Constable Eggleshaw is kept busy these days keeping the streets clear of drunks. He has been very successful thus far and deserves great praise for the changes he has made since coming here. What we want is a good clean town and if Mr. Eggleshaw only remains with us for a while we surely will have it.

Nothing wrong here … He was a newspaper publisher and lay ill. The doctor came, put his ear to his breast, and said: “All that troubles you my dear sir, is that your circulation is bad.” “Circulation bad, doctor,” shrieked the man, as be shot upright in his bed. “Why, man, we have the largest circulation in the country.”

Auto troubles … H. E. Birtch, of Calgary, formerly in the real estate business in this city, met with a very unpleasant mishap on Sunday last, whilst driving in a motor car out to Windermere. His car got off the road, on the big hill, this side of Fort Steele, just beyond the old brewery site, and started to run down it. Nothing Mr. Birtch could do seemed to have any effect in staying its downward progress, so he and his companion jumped. The car came to a halt some 75 feet down the hill, where it collided with two big trees, one of which it cut down. The car was badly damaged, as might have been expected, P. F. Patrick went out on Tuesday to bring it in for repairs and it is now in his workshop undergoing a thorough overhauling.

Take a look … There is an object lesson in good road work to be gained by an inspection of the concrete culverts Provincial Road Superintendent John Reid is putting in on the Cranbrook-Fort Steele main road. They make the little wooden box drains on Baker street look mighty insignificant.

Anglican church … The junior auxiliary of the English church enjoyed a very pleasant social evening on Tuesday of last week. There was no dancing, as erroneously stated in these columns on Thursday last, dancing not being allowed during Lent.

Change of days … Mrs. Ryckman will receive the third Friday of each month instead of the first and third.

Government building upgrade … R. F. Lawrence, provincial government supervising architect, was in town last weekend, enquiring into the necessary changes and improvements to be made to the interior of the government offices. Mr. Lawrence’s report will result in considerable alterations being made to the interior arrangements, providing, in the first place, improved ventilation, and, in addition, greater accommodation.

Who’s fastest? … Archie Elwell has received a challenge from Mr. G. Cose, of Harrop, B.C., for a five mile race on the 24th of May. Mr. Elwell is considering accepting the challenge. In case terms are agreed it is likely the meet will occur in Cranbrook on that date. The local man has a number of backers who believe he can go that distance faster than any foot racer in the west.

Post office … Contractor J. G. McCallum has a large force of men at work on the new post office, and the brick work is progressing rapidly. Even more rapid progress could be made if the contractor had definite advice as to the government’s intentions with regard to the proposed additional story at the back part of the building, and as to other proposed additions and alterations, including a vault for the customs department and a mail and parcels elevator. It is anticipated that by the end of this week at latest definite instructions will be to hand.

St. Eugene Mission lands … The St. Eugene Indian Mission lands have long been noted for their productivity. Rev. Father Beck, the superintendent of the Mission, has recently decided to lease certain portions of this land, in ten and fifteen acre blocks, and already several blocks have been taken up at an annual rental of $25 per acre. In addition to the cleared land, already under cultivation, there is a considerable area of uncleared land and it is Father Beck’s intention to lease portions of this upon terms that will prove attractive to fruit growers anxious to secure good land on reasonable terms.

Over seas club … Members of the Cranbrook branch of the Over Seas Club held their second social on Tuesday evening in Carmen’s hall. The evening was very pleasantly spent, proceedings opening with a whist drive, followed by refreshments, and closing with a delightful little dance, music for which was supplied by the club’s orchestra. The Over Seas Club is becoming quite a strong organization, already the membership nears the one hundred mark.

Notice … Notice is hereby given that an application will be made to the Board of License Commissioner for the City of Cranbrook, thirty days after date of this notice, for a transfer of the Hotel License held by Eneas Harding Small for the Cosmopolitan hotel, situate on lot 26, and the west half of Lot 27, in Block 90, Baker Street, Cranbrook, B. C. to Alexander Cameron. Dated this 5th day of March, 1912. E. H. Small.

Kootenay Orchards lands … A Personal Message to Cranbrook Citizens on Anchoring Against Adversity. Did you ever stop to consider the vast opportunities that beckon you in Cranbrook District? Do you know that your climatic conditions are attracting capital for the purpose of exploiting your garden truck and fruit lands? Have you ever realized that the good lands surrounding Cranbrook will raise vegetables, small fruits and apples that will compete with anything raised in British Columbia? If you do, why not grasp the opportunity and secure a garden truck or fruit land home before it is too late. You will see the chance after outsiders have secured the choicest of your lands. I am placing before my clients the Robinson-Mackenzie lands, sub-divided into five acre tracts. We have named our sub-division Kootenay Orchards and retailing same at from $75 to $150 per acre, on easy terms and low interest. How many men of your acquaintance save nothing, spending every cent, they make for foolish pleasures and indulgencies? “Everybody’s happy when the sun shines”, and life to these is a rose strewn pathway with not a care or sorrow in sight. The world is their oyster and they reckon not on the morrow. Sooner or later the chilling wind of adversity and hard times stares them in the face. Help is being laid off at the factory, the mills reduce their forces, mines shut down or pinch out the office force is cut down, and salaries are lowered to reduce expenses. Sometimes sickness comes to the head of the household, and he who is usually so vigorous and jovial is pinned down for weeks to a bed of pain and his family for the first time feels keenly the gaunt fingers of want clutching them. These are instances of the afflictions of adversity and the moral that adorns the tale is — Get The Saving Habit And Learn To Save For Definite Purpose. The best way I know of to anchor against the storms of Financial Adversity is to save for a home that will produce an income and which will at the same time afford a safe and pleasant shelter for your family. After all, it is not until a man owns the ground he stands upon and looks from his doorstep to the shadowed plumage of his fruit trees and plunges a spade in the ground, that he knows the true meaning of a home. The best place I know of to get such a home is in the Cranbrook District — Kootenay Orchards — where they can grow money-making crops that surprise the world. Kootenay Orchards is one of the best fruit land tracts in the Cranbrook District and is well located. The prices I am asking for Kootenay Orchards are at present within the reach of every person desiring a home amid pleasant surroundings, and terms are the same to everybody — Only $ 10.00 Cash and $10.00 per month, or 33 cents, per day. Interest 5 per cent. Our contract provides that in case of sickness or your inability to make your payments through adverse circumstances, same will be suspended. I believe that Cranbrook is destined to become the garden spot of the East Kootenay and the commercial centre of a vast country whose fruit producing capabilities are just beginning to be realized. This property is selling fast to the people of the prairies, and if you desire a five acre home in KOOTENAY ORCHARDS act to-day, as to-morrow may be too late, Ask R, E. Beattie, of the Beattie-Murphy Company, what he thinks of KOOTENAY ORCHARDS. Boost for Cranbrook, the home of the Big Red, Juicy Apple Write me to send you my Booklet, “Independence On Five Acres” in Kootenay Orchards, which in no way places you under any obligation to buy. R. Q. Thompson, 403 Mcarthur Bldg., Winnipeg, or J. W. Robinson of Cranbrook. The Home of the Big, Red, Juicy Apple.